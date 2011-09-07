版本:
Nikkei rebounds 2 pct on short-covering 

 TOKYO, Sept 7 The Nikkei average climbed 2
percent on Wednesday on short-covering after three days of
losses, with market participants calling the move a short-term
rebound amid fears about sovereign debt in Europe and a U.S.
economic slowdown.    	
 The benchmark Nikkei rose 2.0 percent to 8,763.41.
The broader Topix index added 1.7 percent to 753.63.	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)

