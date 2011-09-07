版本:
Nikkei rises 2 pct but rebound seen as short-lived

 * Three days of losses pushed down valuations
 * Worries about Europe, U.S. persist
 * Elpida soars 7.5 pct on short-cover, lawsuit

 By Lisa Twaronite	
 TOKYO, Sept 7 The Nikkei average climbed 2
percent on Wednesday on short-covering after three days of
losses, with market participants calling the move a short-term
rebound amid fears about sovereign debt in Europe and a U.S.
economic slowdown.	
 A regional rally helped Tokyo extend gains in the afternoon.
Analysts also said that after Tokyo's 5.2 percent drop in the
previous three days, stocks listed on the main board were
trading at an attractive price-to-book ratio averaging 0.92. 	
That provided an opportunity for investors to cover short
positions in companies such as Elpida Memory Inc , which
was also lifted by news that it is suing Taiwanese rival Nanya
Technology Corp alleging U.S. patent violations.
 	
 "The Tokyo market has become oversold in a short time," said
Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.       	
 But wariness persisted ahead of the Federal Reserve's Beige
Book of U.S. regional economic conditions to be released later
Wednesday, which could provide fresh clues on the strength of
the U.S. economy. 	
 "We can't call this an uptrend until we have confirmation
from other regions that there's reason to keep buying shares
other than covering short positions," said Yutaka Miura, a
senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.	
 The benchmark Nikkei rose 2.0 percent to 8,763.41.
The broader Topix index added 1.7 percent to 753.63.	
 Despite Wednesday's lift, the Nikkei's March 15 intraday low
of 8,227 is still in sight depending on the performance of
global markets, said Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment
strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. 	
 "It's a short-term rebound. I'm rather pessimistic," Fujito
said of Wednesday's gains.	
 Volume was moderate with about 1.8 billion shares changing
hands on the Tokyo stock exchange's main board, around last
week's daily average.	
 Over the past three losing days the Bank of Japan bought
exchange-trade funds worth 66.9 billion yen ($868 million),
which limited losses and lifted market sentiment. Japanese
pension funds also bought shares, market participants said.	
 Elpida, the world's No.3 DRAM maker, rose 7.5 percent to 499
yen after it said on Wednesday it is suing Taiwanese rival Nanya
Technology Corp in the United States for damages over
what it claims to be a violation of four patents.
 	
 Other exporters were also higher on short-covering, with
Toyota Motor rising 2.9 percent to 2,680 yen, Honda
Motor adding 1.6 percent to 2,376 yen and Sony 
gaining 3.2 percent to 1,570 yen.	
 Shippers outperformed, with the Topix sea transport subindex
 rising 2.9 percent, after Credit Suisse started
coverage of Japan's three major shipping companies at
"outperform".	
 Mitsui OSK Lines gained 4 percent to 316 yen,
Nippon Yusen rose 2.3 percent to 223 yen and Kawasaki
Kisen added 3.3 percent to 187 yen.	
  Kirin Holdings Co was up 3.2 percent at 994 yen
after the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday that the
beverage company had found a lactic acid bacterium that
invigorates immune cells. The report quoted Kirin as saying the
bacterium was safe for use in yoghurt and cheese products, and
it aims to develop nutrition supplements and soft drinks
containing it. 	
Gree Inc soared 13.2 percent to 2,614 yen and DeNa
Co was up 8 percent at 3,995 yen in heavy trading after
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities raised its rating on
both the mobile social gaming operators to "outperform" from
"neutral". It cited an improved outlook for the social gaming
sector, and estimated the domestic market will be worth 400
billion yen ($5.2 billion) by 2013.	
($1 = 77.115 Japanese Yen)	
	
 (Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Michael
Watson)

