2011年 9月 8日 星期四 07:32 BJT

Nikkei to rise after US jump, financials in focus

 By Lisa Twaronite	
 TOKYO, Sept 8 The Nikkei stock average is set to
rise for the second straight session on Thursday, tracking U.S.
gains made on hopes of an improvement in Europe's debt
situation.	
 Financial stocks in particular could gain, after their U.S.
and European counterparts rebounded sharply after Germany's top
court smoothed the way for Berlin's participation in bailouts
that could ease Europe's debt crisis. 	
 Wall Street bounced more than 2 percent on Wednesday,
reversing three days of losses, but Japan's gains could be
smaller, after the Nikkei's 2 percent rise on Wednesday
to close at 8,763.41. The broader Topix index added 1.7
percent to 753.63.	
 Nine foreign securities houses placed net buy orders for 1.7
million shares before the start of trade on Thursday, following
29 trading sessions of net selling.	
 Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,870 on Wednesday, up 90
points, or 1 percent, from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,780.	
 "Buybacks and short-covering will continue, but the upside
is heavy until we can confirm the strength of the U.S. economy
and see an improvement in Europe," said Kenichi Hirano,
operating officer at Tachibana Securities.	
 Investors are looking ahead to President Obama's speech to
Congress scheduled later on Thursday after the U.S. market
close, to hear his administration's plans to boost the economy.	
 Friday's special quotation, or "SQ," to settle Nikkei
futures and options contracts expiring in September, could also
affect trading. The closely watched settlement price is
calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the
Nikkei average.	
 The looming SQ settlement makes it "difficult to sell,"
Hirano said, and could keep trading in a relatively narrow range
on Thursday. 	
Analysts said that the Nikkei is expected to trade between
8,800 and 8,900 in Thursday's session.	
     	
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2318 GMT ------------	
                 INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG	
S&P 500                   1198.62      2.86%    33.380	
USD/JPY                   77.31        0.16%     0.120	
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.0411          --     0.000	
SPOT GOLD                 1815.39     -0.06%    -1.070	
US CRUDE            CLc1       89.92        0.65%     0.580	
DOW JONES                 11414.86     2.47%    275.56	
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                     	

  	
> Wall Street jumps as Europe debt concerns ease         
> Euro climbs, but ECB meeting looms; US dollar down   
> Profit-taking pushes 10-year yield above 2 pct        
> Gold ends 3 pct down as investors turns to stocks    
> Oil jumps $3 to 5-week high on storm concerns, Europe 	
 STOCKS TO WATCH	
 - NTT DoCoMo Inc 	
 NTT DoCoMo will introduce a flat-rate plan next month for
the new wireless service Xi, which is five times faster than
existing 3G (third-generation) services, the Nikkei business
daily reported on Thursday.	
 - Dentsu Inc 	
 Dentsu, Japan's biggest advertising agency, said on
Wednesday that its non-consolidated net sales rose 4.2 percent
in August from a year earlier, marking their first rise in six
months, buoyed by a recovery in the advertising market from the
March earthquake.	
 - Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd 	
 Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha plans to unload ships and securities
to offset worsening earnings, a move expected to result in an
extraordinary profit of about 5 billion yen this fiscal year,
Nikkei reported on Thursday.	
 - Sumco Corp 	
 Sumco, the world's No.2 supplier of silicon wafers used to
make chips, slashed its annual operating profit forecast by 37
percent on weak PC demand and slower-than-expected growth in
smartphones and tablet PCs, and said the fragile economy could
make chip demand retreat further. 	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

