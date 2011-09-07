Nikkei to rise after US jump, financials in focus

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 8 The Nikkei stock average is set to rise for the second straight session on Thursday, tracking U.S. gains made on hopes of an improvement in Europe's debt situation.

Financial stocks in particular could gain, after their U.S. and European counterparts rebounded sharply after Germany's top court smoothed the way for Berlin's participation in bailouts that could ease Europe's debt crisis.

Wall Street bounced more than 2 percent on Wednesday, reversing three days of losses, but Japan's gains could be smaller, after the Nikkei's 2 percent rise on Wednesday to close at 8,763.41. The broader Topix index added 1.7 percent to 753.63.

Nine foreign securities houses placed net buy orders for 1.7 million shares before the start of trade on Thursday, following 29 trading sessions of net selling.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,870 on Wednesday, up 90 points, or 1 percent, from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,780.

"Buybacks and short-covering will continue, but the upside is heavy until we can confirm the strength of the U.S. economy and see an improvement in Europe," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

Investors are looking ahead to President Obama's speech to Congress scheduled later on Thursday after the U.S. market close, to hear his administration's plans to boost the economy.

Friday's special quotation, or "SQ," to settle Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in September, could also affect trading. The closely watched settlement price is calculated from the opening prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei average.

The looming SQ settlement makes it "difficult to sell," Hirano said, and could keep trading in a relatively narrow range on Thursday.

Analysts said that the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,800 and 8,900 in Thursday's session.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2318 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1198.62 2.86% 33.380 USD/JPY 77.31 0.16% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0411 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1815.39 -0.06% -1.070 US CRUDE CLc1 89.92 0.65% 0.580 DOW JONES 11414.86 2.47% 275.56 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall Street jumps as Europe debt concerns ease > Euro climbs, but ECB meeting looms; US dollar down > Profit-taking pushes 10-year yield above 2 pct > Gold ends 3 pct down as investors turns to stocks > Oil jumps $3 to 5-week high on storm concerns, Europe

STOCKS TO WATCH

- NTT DoCoMo Inc

NTT DoCoMo will introduce a flat-rate plan next month for the new wireless service Xi, which is five times faster than existing 3G (third-generation) services, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

- Dentsu Inc

Dentsu, Japan's biggest advertising agency, said on Wednesday that its non-consolidated net sales rose 4.2 percent in August from a year earlier, marking their first rise in six months, buoyed by a recovery in the advertising market from the March earthquake.

- Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha plans to unload ships and securities to offset worsening earnings, a move expected to result in an extraordinary profit of about 5 billion yen this fiscal year, Nikkei reported on Thursday.

- Sumco Corp

Sumco, the world's No.2 supplier of silicon wafers used to make chips, slashed its annual operating profit forecast by 37 percent on weak PC demand and slower-than-expected growth in smartphones and tablet PCs, and said the fragile economy could make chip demand retreat further. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)