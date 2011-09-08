Nikkei up for 2nd day; U.S. uncertainty caps rise

* Foreigners turn to net buying before open
* Obama jobs speech awaited for clues on U.S. economy
* Machinery stocks weaker after machine orders data
* Sumco jumps 4 pct after Credit Suisse upgrade
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 8 The Nikkei stock average on
Thursday pulled further away from a six-month low hit this week,
helped by hopes of an improvement in Europe's debt situation but
the rise was tempered by continuing uncertainty about the U.S.
economic outlook.
It was a second straight day of gains for the benchmark
average, one which also yielded a possible sign that foreigners
are turning less bearish towards the market.
Nine foreign securities houses placed net buy orders, albeit
by a slim margin, before the start of trade on Thursday,
following 29 trading sessions of net selling.
"Buybacks and short-covering will continue, but the upside
is heavy until we can confirm the strength of the U.S. economy
and see an improvement in Europe," said Kenichi Hirano,
operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
But shares of machinery makers such as industrial robot
maker Fanuc Corp weakened after Japan's core machinery
orders fell in July at twice the pace economists' expected.
The benchmark Nikkei was up 0.5 percent at 8,804.62
at the midday break, moving further away from 8,588 hit on
Tuesday, its lowest level since March 15, when stocks were sold
off in the wake of the earthquake and tsunami.
The broader Topix index added 0.6 percent to 758.27.
That followed a 2 percent bounce for Wall Street on
Wednesday after Germany's top court smoothed the way for
Berlin's participation in bailouts that could ease Europe's debt
crisis.
Tokyo trade could stay within a relatively narrow range
ahead of Friday's settlement of Nikkei futures and options
contracts expiring in September, said Hirano. The closely
watched settlement price is calculated from the opening prices
of the 225 shares in the Nikkei average.
Investors are looking ahead to U.S. President Barack Obama's
speech to Congress on Thursday after the U.S. market close, to
hear his administration's plans to boost the economy.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will also speak
on the U.S. economic outlook later Thursday, after the Fed's
Beige Book summary of regional economies showed growth slowed in
some U.S. regions during May.
Fanuc was down 2.1 percent at 11,770 yen and construction
machinery maker Komatsu shed 1.7 percent to 1,885 yen
after the machinery orders data raised concerns about the
outlook for corporate capital investment although the concerns
were not enough to push other sectors lower.
"The Japanese data disappointed, but most Japanese shares
are less sensitive to domestic trends than they are to overseas
economic signals, and to foreign investors' activity," said
Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment
Management Co.
Sumco , the world's No.2 supplier of silicon wafers
used to make chips, surged 4.0 percent to 889 yen after Credit
Suisse raised its rating to "neutral" from "underperform",
saying its poor earnings estimate and falling DRAM demand have
been priced in.
Volume was moderate, with 683 million shares traded, on
track to fall slightly short of last week's average daily
trading volume of 1.81 billion shares.
Weekly data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday
that foreigners were net sellers of Japanese stocks to the tune
of 87.7 billion yen in the week ending Sept 3, the sixth
straight week of selling. That was the longest such streak since
May-June 2010, but last week's net sales shrunk sharply from the
previous week's 338 billion yen.
(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)