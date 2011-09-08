版本:
Nikkei pulls away from 6-mth low; foreigners less bearish

 * Foreigners' selling may bottom out
 * Short-term rebound may be possible, but mid-term mood
shaky
 * Obama jobs speech awaited for clues on U.S. economy
 * Machinery stocks weaker after machine orders data

 By Ayai Tomisawa	
 TOKYO, Sept 8 The Nikkei stock average on
Thursday pulled further away from a six-month low hit this week,
helped by hopes of an improvement in Europe's debt situation but
the rise was tempered by continuing uncertainty about the U.S.
economic outlook.	
 It was a second straight day of gains for the benchmark
average, one which also yielded signs that foreigners are
turning less bearish towards the market.	
 Nine foreign securities houses placed net buy orders, albeit
by a slim margin, before the start of trade on Thursday,
following 29 trading sessions of net selling, while data also
showed the amount of foreign net selling shrank sharply last
week from the previous week.	
 "It is likely that the selling trend may turn
around, and a short-term rebound is expected," said Eiji
Kinouchi, chief technical analyst at Daiwa Securities Capital
Markets.	
 Investors are looking ahead to U.S. President Barack Obama's
speech to Congress on Thursday after the U.S. market close, to
hear his administration's plans to boost the economy.	
 U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will also speak
on the U.S. economic outlook later Thursday, after the Fed's
Beige Book summary of regional economies showed growth slowed in
some U.S. regions during May. 	
 "Investors are still wary. It won't be easy to convince
investors that there will be a turnaround with the current state
of the U.S. economy. What about its massive deficit and what
about debt problems in Europe?" said Fujio Ando, general manager
at Chibagin Asset Management.	
 "Even though the European Central Bank is buying sovereign
bonds of problematic countries in the euro-zone, this sort of
measure is only a temporary solution."	
 The benchmark Nikkei climbed 0.3 percent in thin
trade to 8,793.12, its second day of gains. On Tuesday it fell
as far as 8,588, its lowest level since March 15, when stocks
were sold off in the wake of the earthquake and tsunami.  	
 The broader Topix index added 0.5 percent to 757.41.	
 That followed a 2 percent bounce for Wall Street on
Wednesday after Germany's top court smoothed the way for
Berlin's participation in bailouts that could ease Europe's debt
crisis. 	
 But shares of machinery makers such as industrial robot
maker Fanuc Corp weakened after Japan's core machinery
orders fell in July at twice the pace economists' expected.
 	
 Fanuc ended down 3.4 percent at 11,610 yen and construction
machinery maker Komatsu shed 1.9 percent to 1,881 yen
after the data raised concerns about the outlook for corporate
capital investment although the concerns  were not enough to
push other sectors lower.	
 Telecommunications firm Softbank was fell 1.7
percent to 2,722 yen after Citigroup lowered its rating to
"hold" from "buy", saying that growth in earnings is likely to
be limited for the next two years as the company increases
capital spending.  	
 But Sumco , the world's No.2 supplier of silicon
wafers used to make chips, surged 2.6 percent to 877 yen after
Credit Suisse raised its rating to "neutral" from
"underperform", saying its poor earnings estimate and falling
DRAM demand have been priced in.	
 Inpex rose 4.5 percent to 492,500 yen and Japan
Petroleum Exploration gained 3.3 percent to 3,080 after
oil climbed by more than $3 to a five-week high on Wednesday.	
 Some 1.46 billion shares traded on the main board, compared
to last week's average daily trading volume of 1.81 billion
shares.	
 Weekly data showed foreigners were net sellers of Japanese
stocks to the tune of 87.7 billion yen in the week ending Sept
3, the sixth straight week of selling. That was the longest such
streak since May-June 2010, but last week's net sales were much
lower than the previous week's 338 billion yen.	
 	
	
 (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)

