Nikkei up for 2nd day; U.S. uncertainty caps rise

BRIEF-U.S. judge blocks merger of Anthem Inc and Cigna Corp - court order
* U.S. judge blocks merger of Anthem Inc and Cigna Corp - court order Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Sept 8 The Nikkei stock average on Thursday pulled further away from a six-month low hit this week, helped by hopes of an improvement in Europe's debt situation but the rise was tempered by continuing uncertainty about the U.S. economic outlook.
The benchmark Nikkei was up 0.3 percent at 8,793.12, its second day of gains. On Tuesday it had fallen as far as 8,588, its lowest level since March 15, when stocks were sold off in the wake of the earthquake and tsunami.
The broader Topix index added 0.5 percent to 757.41. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* U.S. judge blocks merger of Anthem Inc and Cigna Corp - court order Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, Feb 9 New Zealand insurer Tower Ltd said on Thursday it has agreed to sell all its shares to Canada's Fairfax Financial for NZ$197 million ($143 million) in a deal that was unanimously approved by its board.
* Uni-Select reports double-digit growth for sales and network expansion in Q4 and 2016(1)