Nikkei edges down as Obama speech fails to impress

BRIEF-Nighthawk increases bought deal private placement to $20 million
TOKYO, Sept 9 The Nikkei benchmark edged lower on Friday and is expected to stay in a narrow range as a keenly awaited speech from U.S. President Barack Obama was almost in line with market expectations.
Obama proposed a $447 billion jobs package on Thursday to help boost the U.S. economy, challenging Congress to pass legislation made up largely of tax cuts for workers and businesses.
The benchmark Nikkei shed 0.6 percent to 8,739.82, while the broader Topix index was down 0.3 percent at 755.33. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Matsumotokiyoshi holdings is expected to report an operating profit of around 21 billion yen for the April-December Term - nikkei
* Secom Co Ltd's operating profit for the nine months ended December apparently climbed 3% on the year to a record 95 billion yen - Nikkei