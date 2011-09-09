Nikkei flat after 2 days of gains, China data eyed

* Futures and options settlement price seen as support

* China inflation data eyed

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Sept 9 The Nikkei average was flat on Friday, hanging onto gains made in the past two days after U.S. President Barack Obama's job package came in line with expectations and with the market also finding support from the settlement level of options and futures.

The market was also focusing on China's inflation data due out at 0130 GMT.

Economists expect China's August inflation to have eased to 6.2 percent from a three-year high of 6.5 percent in July due to credit curbs and a favourable comparisons with the previous year, suggesting the current cycle of rapid price rises may have peaked.

The benchmark Nikkei was flat at 8,791.73, while the broader Topix index gained 0.2 percent to 758.96.

"The U.S. markets rose on expectations that he (Obama) would propose a massive jobs package earlier this week, and Japanese stocks followed suit, so the outcome is not surprising to the market," said Fumiyuki Takahashi, managing director at Barclays Capital.

Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in September likely settled at 8,732.49, market participants said, citing estimates by local brokerages.

Nikon was up 3 percent at 1,780 yen after the Nikkei business daily reported it will enter the market for lightweight, interchangeable-lens digital cameras and release its first product with a mirrorless design later this year.

Fast Retailing climbed 1.5 percent to 14,480 yen in heavy trading, after it said it expected a much brighter year ahead, citing a boost from back-to-basics products and its overseas expansion. The issue was the second-most traded share by turnover.

Obama proposed a $447 billion jobs package on Thursday to help boost the U.S. economy, challenging Congress to pass legislation made up largely of tax cuts for workers and businesses. (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)