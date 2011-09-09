版本:
2011年 9月 9日 星期五 14:10 BJT

Nikkei slips, down more than 2 pct for the week

 TOKYO, Sept 9 The Nikkei average slipped on
Friday, posting a weekly loss of 2.4 percent and moving back
towards a six-month low hit earlier in the week, after U.S.
President Barack Obama's job package did not provide new buying
incentives.	
 The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.6 percent to
8,737.66. The broader Topix index lost 0.2 percent to
755.70.	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

