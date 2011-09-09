Nikkei slips, down more than 2 pct for the week

TOKYO, Sept 9 The Nikkei average slipped on Friday, posting a weekly loss of 2.4 percent and moving back towards a six-month low hit earlier in the week, after U.S. President Barack Obama's job package did not provide new buying incentives.

The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.6 percent to 8,737.66. The broader Topix index lost 0.2 percent to 755.70. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)