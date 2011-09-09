版本:
Nikkei slips to mark weekly loss of 2.4 pct

 * Futures and options settlement price seen as support
 * Nikkei's 25-day moving average seen as resistance level
 * Fanuc slides after UBS cuts target price

 By Lisa Twaronite	
 TOKYO, Sept 9 The Nikkei average slipped on
Friday, posting a weekly loss of 2.4 percent and moving back
towards a six-month low hit earlier in the week, after President
Barack Obama's U.S. jobs package failed to provide new buying
incentives.	
 The Nikkei found support from the settlement level of
options and futures, which also lifted trading volume, and from
data showing China's inflation cooled.	
 Investors await the U.S. central bank's policy-setting
Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Sept. 20-21 to see if
it will adopt further accommodative steps to stimulate the
economy.	
 Until then, worries over slowing U.S. economic growth and
lack of visibility on how the euro-zone debt crisis will play
out are likely to keep players from actively building new
positions.	
 "The market will likely be trapped in a fixed range for
another week or so," said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical
analyst at Mizuho Securities.	
 The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.6 percent to 8,737.66
but was still well above Tuesday's 8,588, its lowest level since
March 15 when stocks were sold off after the earthquake and
tsunami. 	
 The broader Topix index lost 0.2 percent to 755.70.	
 Volume was heavy, with 2.2 billion shares changing hands,
above last week's average daily trading volume of 1.81 billion.
Decliners led advancers 818 to 691 on the main board.	
 Volume was lifted by trading related to the quarterly
settlement of options and futures expiring in September. Miura
said support for the Nikkei lies at the settlement level of
8,732, while resistance is seen at its 25-day moving average of
8,880.	
 Japanese stocks opened lower after Obama's speech on
Thursday in which he proposed a $447 billion jobs package to
boost the U.S. economy and challenged Congress to pass
legislation made up largely of tax cuts for workers and
businesses.    	
 "Obama's plan was in line with expectations, and U.S. stocks
are unlikely to rally on it. Uncertainty about the direction of
the U.S. economy remains, and this will keep weighing on the
Japanese market going forward," said Takashi Ushio, head of 
investment strategy at Marusan Securities Co.        	
 Chinese data released on Friday lent support to market
sentiment across Asia. China's annual inflation cooled to 6.2
percent in August from three-year highs the month before. The
result matched expectations and suggested Beijing could pause in
its 10-month-long policy tightening campaign. 	
 Fanuc skidded 7.6 percent to 10,730 yen and was the
heaviest-traded share by turnover, after UBS Securities said
economic conditions were weighing on the industrial robot
maker's orders. It kept its "neutral" rating on the issue, but
cut its 12-month target price to 11,500 yen from 15,200 yen.	
 Nippon Steel fell 2.2 percent to 226 yen after a
Brazilian newspaper reported on Thursday that Brazilian
steelmaker CSN is seeking to buy an additional 26
percent of rival Usiminas, which would put it ahead of Nippon
Steel as Usiminas' top shareholder. 	
 Fast Retailing climbed 1.8 percent to 14,630 yen in
heavy trading, after it said it expected a much brighter year,
citing a boost from back-to-basics products and its overseas
expansion. The issue was the second-most traded share by
turnover.    	
 Nikon was up 2.6 percent at 1,773 yen after the
Nikkei business daily reported it will enter the market for
lightweight, interchangeable-lens digital cameras and release
its first product with a mirrorless design later this year.
 	
	
 (Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Michael
Watson)

