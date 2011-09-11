Nikkei set to fall on ECB board member resignation

TOKYO, Sept 12 The Nikkei is set to fall on
Monday after Wall Street tumbled on a European Central Bank
board member's resignation and the bank's monetary policy shift
to a neutral bias.
Nikkei futures in Chicago 2NKc1 ended at 8,495, down 155
points, or 1.8 percent from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,650.
The resignation of Juergen Stark from the ECB throws into
question policymakers' ability to deal with Europe's debt
crisis, a problem that could engulf a world economy already
teetering on the brink of recession.
The benchmark Nikkei shed 2.4 percent last week, and
analysts expect will fall below immediate support of 8,732, the
settlement level for the Nikkei futures and options expired in
September.
"The benchmark again looks trapped in a fixed range with
support around 8,500, and it will probably take time to recover
the 9,000-line until more optimistic economic recovery signs
emerge in the global market," said Hiroichi Nishi, general
manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
The benchmark Nikkei slipped 0.6 percent to 8,737.66
on Friday. The broader Topix index lost 0.2 percent to
755.70.
Analysts said that the Nikkei is expected to trade between
8,500-8,700 on Monday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2321 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1154.23 -2.67% -31.670
USD/JPY 77.5 -0.06% -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9148 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1856.55 -0.03% -0.610
US CRUDE CLc1 86.59 -0.75% -0.650
DOW JONES 10992.13 -2.69% -303.68
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
--Suzuki Motor
Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) accused Suzuki of violating their
near two-year old partnership and gave it an ultimatum of
several weeks time to fix the situation, marking a new low in
relations between the two carmakers.
--MUFG , SMFG ( , MIZUHO FG
Leading banks and insurance companies plan to shrink their
stock portfolios by more than 2 trillion yen in the three years
ending fiscal 2013 in a great unwinding of cross-shareholding
relationships ahead of stricter capital requirements, the Nikkei
said.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group plans to sell off about 200
billion yen in cross-held shares through March 2013, while
Mizuho Financial Group is looking to unload some 850 billion yen
in shares and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has not set a
target for lightening its portfolio, but the figure is expected
to climb into in the hundreds of billions.
--Honda Motor Co Ltd
Honda is recalling almost 347,000 Pilot sport utility
vehicles worldwide for a potential problem with the front seat
belts.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)