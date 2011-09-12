Nikkei falls 2 pct to 6-mth low on European woes

* Nikkei may be supported above 8,500 Monday
* Investors hope for ETF buying by BOJ
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 12 The Nikkei fell tumbled 2 percent
to a fresh 6-month low after the resignation of a European
Central Bank board member's cast more doubt on Europe's ability
to grapple with the region's debt crisis.
On top of ECB's Juergen Stark's surprise departure
last week, fears about a Greek default rose after senior
politicians in German Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right
coalition started talking openly about it.
Analysts said the Nikkei will likely be supported
above 8,500 on Monday and added that hopes that Japan's central
bank will buy assets to support the market would likely put the
brakes on further sharp declines this week.
For three days of Nikkei declines starting Sept. 2, the Bank
of Japan bought exchange-trade funds worth 66.9 billion yen, and
1.7 billion yen of REITs on Sept 9.
The benchmark Nikkei dropped 2.1 percent to
8,550.31, dropping below last Tuesday's 8,588, its lowest level
since March 15 when stocks were sold off after the earthquake
and tsunami.
The broader Topix index shed 2.0 percent to 740.55.
Investors are also awaiting the U.S. central bank's
policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Sept.
20-21 to see if it will adopt further accommodative steps to
stimulate the U.S. economy, analysts added.
Yumi Nishimura, a senior market analyst at Daiwa Securities
said some investors are still looking at 8,227.63, an intraday
low hit on March 15 as the next support after 8,500 for the next
few weeks but attractive valuations were likely to prevent it
going that far.
"As long as the euro stays weak, bellwether exporters stocks
will likely stay sluggish. But instead of embarking on big
selling, investors may stay on the sidelines as the next support
line is way below the current level," she said.
Suzuki Motor Corp slipped 3.2 percent to 1,478 yen,
after Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) accused the Japanese automaker of
violating their near two-year old partnership and gave it an
ultimatum of several weeks to fix the situation.
Honda Motor Co dropped 3.7 percent to 2,260 yen
after the car maker said it is recalling almost 347,000 Pilot
sport utility vehicles worldwide due to a potential problem with
their front seat belts.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)