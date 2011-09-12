Nikkei set to edge higher on short-covering

TOKYO, Sept 13 The Nikkei is set to edge higher
on short-covering on Tuesday as Wall Street staged a late
rebound, though lingering fears about the resolution of Europe's
sovereign debt woes are likely to weigh on the upside.
U.S. stocks rose on Monday, bouncing back in late trading,
after a report that Italy could get financial support from China
tempered investors' worst fears over the euro zone debt crisis.
Italy has asked China to make "significant" purchases of
Italian debt, the Financial Times reported on its website on
Monday.
"European fears will continue despite the latest
developments, because the euro zone's problems are not easily
solved, but Japanese stocks were oversold yesterday, so we will
see some traders buying back shares today," said Kenichi Hirano,
operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign
securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday showed
foreigners were set to sell a net 4.5 million shares at the
open.
Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,515, up 35 points from
their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,480.
Analysts said that the Nikkei is expected to trade between
8,450 and 8,650 on Tuesday.
The benchmark Nikkei fell 2.3 percent to 8,535.67 on
Monday, its lowest close since 8,493.77 marked on April 28,
2009.
The broader Topix index shed 1.9 percent to 741.26.
Resistance lies at 8,732, which was the settlement level for
Nikkei futures and options expired in September.
The Nikkei's next major downside target is the intraday low
of 8,227.63 hit on March 15, when stocks were sold off after the
March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Ahead of that, traders cited
support around 8,500.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2319 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1162.27 0.7% 8.040
USD/JPY 77.18 0.04% 0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9475 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1818.39 0.28% 5.140
US CRUDE CLc1 88.9 0.81% 0.710
DOW JONES 11061.12 0.63% 68.99
-------------------------------------------------------------
> Wall St recovers late from euro zone battering
> Euro rebounds from 7-month low, but remains fragile
> Bonds end lower as stock gains curb safety bid
> Gold drops 2.5 pct as investors cover equity losses
> Brent down on economy, US rises on spread sale
STOCKS TO WATCH
--NTT DoCoMo
A group of Japanese firms led by NTT DoCoMo Inc is expected
to join hands with South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co
to develop key chips for next-generation
smartphones, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.
--Nintendo
Nintendo Co, the world's biggest maker of game players, will
probably sell fewer 3-D handheld machines than it is targeting
as price cuts and new accessories fail to make up for a lack of
hit titles, Bloomberg News reported, citing analysts.
--Suzuki Motor
Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) shows no sign so far of wanting to
give up its 19.9 percent stake in the Japanese company despite
Suzuki's offer to buy back the stake.
--Topre Corp
Topre Corp, a leading maker of automotive pressed parts,
plans to use its new factory in China to make high-performance
parts from high-tensile steel sheets in addition to regular
parts from conventional steel sheets, the Nikkei reported on
Tuesday.
--Takashimaya
Takashimaya Co is expected to report a group operating
profit of roughly 8 billion yen for the six months ended Aug. 31
-- comparable to a year earlier and beating its forecast of 6.5
billion yen -- as domestic department store sales recovered
faster than anticipated after the March disaster, the Nikkei
reported.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)