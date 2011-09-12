Nikkei set to edge higher on short-covering

TOKYO, Sept 13 The Nikkei is set to edge higher on short-covering on Tuesday as Wall Street staged a late rebound, though lingering fears about the resolution of Europe's sovereign debt woes are likely to weigh on the upside.

U.S. stocks rose on Monday, bouncing back in late trading, after a report that Italy could get financial support from China tempered investors' worst fears over the euro zone debt crisis.

Italy has asked China to make "significant" purchases of Italian debt, the Financial Times reported on its website on Monday.

"European fears will continue despite the latest developments, because the euro zone's problems are not easily solved, but Japanese stocks were oversold yesterday, so we will see some traders buying back shares today," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Tuesday showed foreigners were set to sell a net 4.5 million shares at the open.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,515, up 35 points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,480.

Analysts said that the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,450 and 8,650 on Tuesday.

The benchmark Nikkei fell 2.3 percent to 8,535.67 on Monday, its lowest close since 8,493.77 marked on April 28, 2009.

The broader Topix index shed 1.9 percent to 741.26.

Resistance lies at 8,732, which was the settlement level for Nikkei futures and options expired in September.

The Nikkei's next major downside target is the intraday low of 8,227.63 hit on March 15, when stocks were sold off after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Ahead of that, traders cited support around 8,500.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2319 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1162.27 0.7% 8.040 USD/JPY 77.18 0.04% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9475 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1818.39 0.28% 5.140 US CRUDE CLc1 88.9 0.81% 0.710 DOW JONES 11061.12 0.63% 68.99 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Wall St recovers late from euro zone battering > Euro rebounds from 7-month low, but remains fragile > Bonds end lower as stock gains curb safety bid > Gold drops 2.5 pct as investors cover equity losses > Brent down on economy, US rises on spread sale

STOCKS TO WATCH

--NTT DoCoMo

A group of Japanese firms led by NTT DoCoMo Inc is expected to join hands with South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co to develop key chips for next-generation smartphones, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

--Nintendo

Nintendo Co, the world's biggest maker of game players, will probably sell fewer 3-D handheld machines than it is targeting as price cuts and new accessories fail to make up for a lack of hit titles, Bloomberg News reported, citing analysts.

--Suzuki Motor

Volkswagen ( VOWG_p.DE ) shows no sign so far of wanting to give up its 19.9 percent stake in the Japanese company despite Suzuki's offer to buy back the stake.

--Topre Corp

Topre Corp, a leading maker of automotive pressed parts, plans to use its new factory in China to make high-performance parts from high-tensile steel sheets in addition to regular parts from conventional steel sheets, the Nikkei reported on Tuesday.

--Takashimaya

Takashimaya Co is expected to report a group operating profit of roughly 8 billion yen for the six months ended Aug. 31 -- comparable to a year earlier and beating its forecast of 6.5 billion yen -- as domestic department store sales recovered faster than anticipated after the March disaster, the Nikkei reported.

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)