Nikkei rises modestly on short-covering

TOKYO, Sept 13 The Nikkei opened higher on short-covering on Tuesday as Wall Street staged a late rebound, though traders said lingering fears about the resolution of Europe's sovereign debt woes are likely to weigh on the upside.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.6 percent to 8,582.88. The broader Topix index added 0.5 percent to 744.90. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)