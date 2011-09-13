Short-covering lifts Nikkei after 2.3 pct tumble

* Late-stage Wall Street rebound prompts short-covering

* Nintendo tumbles 4 pct ahead of 3DS conference

* Focus shifts to Friday's euro zone finance ministers meeting

TOKYO, Sept 13 The Nikkei rose modestly as short-covering emerged after a tumble the day before, although traders said worries about how Europe will resolve its deepening debt woes were preventing further gains.

A late-stage rebound on Wall Street on a report that Italy could get financial support from China helped the Nikkei move away from Monday's 2-1/2 year closing low.

The market is now looking ahead to a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Friday, which U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner is also set to attend.

"Fears of instability overseas, particularly the European situation, is preventing investors from aggressively buying, but Japanese stocks were oversold yesterday so we are seeing some position covering today," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity division manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,568.94 after sliding 2.3 percent a day earlier.

The broader Topix index added 0.3 percent to 743.65.

Nintendo Co fell 4.2 percent to 12,400 yen and was the biggest loser on the main board in percentage terms.

Investors unloaded the game console maker's shares ahead of Tuesday's conference on its 3DS handheld device, a fund manager said, adding that a recent negative view on the company by Macquarie Securities also dampened sentiment on the stock.

Resistance for the Nikkei lies at 8,600 and at 8,732, which was the settlement level for futures and options expired in September, market participants said.

The benchmark was trading well above its next major downside target of 8,227.63, the intraday low hit on March 15 when stocks were sold off after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Ahead of that, traders cited some support around 8,500.

Italy has asked China to make "significant" purchases of Italian debt, the Financial Times reported on its website on Monday.

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)