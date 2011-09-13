版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 13日 星期二 09:32 BJT

Short-covering lifts Nikkei after 2.3 pct tumble 

 * Late-stage Wall Street rebound prompts short-covering
 * Nintendo tumbles 4 pct ahead of 3DS conference
 * Focus shifts to Friday's euro zone finance ministers
meeting

 TOKYO, Sept 13 The Nikkei rose modestly as
short-covering emerged after a tumble the day before, although
traders said worries about how Europe will resolve its deepening
debt woes were preventing further gains.	
 A late-stage rebound on Wall Street on a report that Italy
could get financial support from China helped the Nikkei move
away from Monday's 2-1/2 year closing low.	
 The market is now looking ahead to a meeting of euro zone
finance ministers on Friday, which U.S. Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner is also set to attend. 	
 "Fears of instability overseas, particularly the European
situation, is preventing investors from aggressively buying, but
Japanese stocks were oversold yesterday so we are seeing some
position covering today," said Hiroichi Nishi, equity division
manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.	
 The benchmark Nikkei rose 0.4 percent to 8,568.94
after sliding 2.3 percent a day earlier.	
 The broader Topix index added 0.3 percent to 743.65.	
 Nintendo Co fell 4.2 percent to 12,400 yen and was
the biggest loser on the main board in percentage terms.	
 Investors unloaded the game console maker's shares ahead of
Tuesday's conference on its 3DS handheld device, a fund manager
said, adding that a recent negative view on the company by
Macquarie Securities also dampened sentiment on the stock.	
 Resistance for the Nikkei lies at 8,600 and at 8,732, which
was the settlement level for futures and options expired in
September, market participants said.	
 The benchmark was trading well above its next major downside
target of 8,227.63, the intraday low hit on March 15 when stocks
were sold off after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Ahead
of that, traders cited some support around 8,500. 	
 Italy has asked China to make "significant" purchases of
Italian debt, the Financial Times reported on its website on
Monday. 	
	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)

