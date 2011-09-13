版本:
Nikkei rises 1 pct but Europe, U.S. worries may cap

 TOKYO, Sept 13 The Nikkei stock average rose 1
percent on Tuesday as short-covering emerged after a tumble the
day before, but traders said gains may be short-lived as
investors focus on Europe's persistent debt woes and the U.S.
economic outlook.	
 The benchmark Nikkei gained 1.0 percent to 8,616.55.
The broader Topix index rose 1.2 percent to 749.82.	
	
 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Joseph Radford)

