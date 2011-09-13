Nikkei rises 1 pct but Europe, U.S. worries may cap

* Futures buying lifts market on rising euro

* Late-stage Wall Street rebound prompts short-covering

* Focus shifting to Friday euro zone finance minister meeting

* Nintendo tumbles around 5 pct as 3DS rescue bid falls short

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Sept 13 The Nikkei stock average rose 1 percent on Tuesday as short-covering emerged after a tumble the day before, but traders said gains may be short-lived as investors focus on Europe's persistent debt woes and the U.S. economic outlook.

A late-stage rebound on Wall Street on a report that Italy could get financial support from China helped the Nikkei move away from Monday's 2-1/2 year closing low.

Traders said futures buying by programme traders pushed the index higher in the afternoon as the euro rose against the yen, but the index will in the next week likely be capped below 8,732, the settlement level for futures and options expired in September.

The market is now looking ahead to a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Friday, which U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner is also set to attend.

"Volatile moves in the euro will likely sway the market for the next few days. Profit-taking and buying back of shares may be repeated," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

While Europe's problems are in the spotlight, investors have not forgotten that the strength of the U.S. economy remains a concern.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is expanding its September meeting from the original single day session to two days on Sept. 20-21, and analysts took the move to mean that the Fed will take extra time to mull its monetary policy response to the downbeat economic outlook.

"The market is closely watching if there will be QE3 (a third round of the Fed's bond buying programme)," said Kyoya Okazawa, head of global equities and commodity derivatives at BNP Paribas.

"Even if the Fed announces it, the market will probably stay jittery about Europe's debt problems, but they are clearly watching the Fed's moves to take positions."

The benchmark Nikkei gained 1.0 percent to 8,616.55, while the broader Topix index rose 1.2 percent to 749.82.

The benchmark was trading well above its next major downside target of 8,227.63, the intraday low hit on March 15 when stocks were sold off after the March 11 earthquake and tsunami. Ahead of that, traders cited some support around 8,500.

The euro last traded at 105.28 yen , compared with a 10-year low hit on Monday of 103.90 yen.

UNLOADING

Nintendo Co fell 5.1 percent to 12,320 yen as investors unloaded the game console maker's shares ahead of Tuesday's conference on its 3DS handheld device, a fund manager said, adding that a recent negative view on the company by Macquarie Securities also dampened sentiment towards the stock.

At the conference, Nintendo announced a raft of new software in an attempt to prop up disappointing sales of the 3DS, but there was no sign of the add-on accessory that games blogs have said is in the works.

Shares of other game companies also tumbled, with Capcom Co dropping 8.3 percent to 1,974 yen and Square Enix shedding 3.9 percent to 1,468 yen.

Panasonic Corp dropped 1.6 percent to 740 yen after Macquarie Securities cut its target price on the issue to 685 yen from 850 yen. Macquarie maintained its "underperform" rating, saying the company faces macroeconomic weakness and worsening consumer electronics sales, as well as restructuring charges.

Elpida Memory surged 13 percent to 557 yen after rival Micron Technologies shares rose as much as 6 percent in U.S. trading on Monday. UBS added Micron to its "most preferred" list based on an expected bottoming out in DRAM memory chip pricing, a factor that a fund manager said will also help shares of its competitors.

Volume was fairly thin, with 1.69 billion shares changing hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, compared with last week's average of 1.82 billion shares.

(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)