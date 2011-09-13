版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 14日 星期三 07:30 BJT

Nikkei set to edge higher, but gains may be temporary

 TOKYO, Sept 14 The Nikkei benchmark is set to
edge higher on Wednesday after U.S. stocks rebounded on hopes
that European leaders would take action soon to ease the Greek
debt crisis.	
Investors appeared to be pinning hopes on progress being made
during a conference call planned between French President
Nicolas Sarkozy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime
Minister George Papandreou on Wednesday. For details, see
 	
 Analysts said that tech shares may outperform after their
U.S. rivals rallied.	
 "The market may see some rises today, but since Nikkei
futures posted small gains in Chicago, we may not see a sharp
rise," said Yumi Nishimura, a senior market analyst at Daiwa
Securities, adding that immediate resistance is seen at its
5-day moving average of 8,689.28.	
 "Although debt worries in Europe seemed to have receded
overnight, investors are still concerned that it might just be 
temporary relief. The market may still be volatile over the next
few days."	
 Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,590, up 20 points from 	
their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,570. 	
 The benchmark Nikkei gained 1.0 percent to 8,616.55
on Tuesday. The broader Topix index rose 1.2 percent to
749.82.	
 Analysts said that the Nikkei is expected to trade between
8,600-8,750 on Wednesday.	
 	
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2300 GMT ------------	
                 INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG	
S&P 500                   1172.87      0.91%    10.600	
USD/JPY                   76.94        0.04%     0.030	
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.9924          --     0.000	
SPOT GOLD                 1837.21      0.21%     3.910	
US CRUDE            CLc1       89.96       -0.28%    -0.250	
DOW JONES                 11105.85     0.40%     44.73	
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                     	
	
 STOCKS TO WATCH	
 - Nomura Holdings 	
 Japan's biggest investment bank is set to cut several
hundred staff with the bulk of layoffs in Europe, a person
familiar with the matter said. 	
 - Tokyo Electric , top banks;   	
 Creditors and shareholders of troubled Tokyo Electric Power
Co (Tepco) should share in the burden of restructuring
the utility as it grapples with huge costs from its crisis-hit
Fukushima nuclear plant, Japan's new trade minister Yukio Edano
said on Tuesday.	
 Japan top three banks, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
 , Mizuho Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group , were among lenders that provided about
2 trillion yen ($26 billion) in emergency loans to Tepco in the
immediate aftermath of the March 11 disaster, which triggered
the world's worst nuclear crisis in a quarter
century. 	
 - Suzuki Motors 	
 Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on
Tuesday Suzuki would be an interesting partner for the Asian
market. 	
 - Nintendo 	
 Nintendo's attempt to rescue its failed 3DS handheld games
gadget failed to dispel market gloom, triggering a 5 percent
share slide and stoking deep worries for an iconic brand
desperate to win back users. 	
 - Mitsubishi Chemical Corp 	
 Mitsubishi Chemical and four manufacturing partners are
planning to cut capacity for vinyl chloride resin materials at
Japan's biggest petrochemical complex, the Japanese business
daily Nikkei reported. 	
 -	
 	
	
	
 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

