Nikkei edges higher, but gains may be temporary

 TOKYO, Sept 14 The Nikkei benchmark edged higher
on Wednesday after U.S. stocks rebounded on hopes that European
leaders would take action soon to ease the Greek debt crisis.	
 The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.2 percent to 8,631.44.
The broader Topix index was flat at 749.96.	
	
 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Joseph Radford)

