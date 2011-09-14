Nikkei edges higher, but gains may be temporary

MOVES-Apple exec for business sales departs
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
TOKYO, Sept 14 The Nikkei benchmark edged higher on Wednesday after U.S. stocks rebounded on hopes that European leaders would take action soon to ease the Greek debt crisis.
The benchmark Nikkei gained 0.2 percent to 8,631.44. The broader Topix index was flat at 749.96. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
* Franklin Resources Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Mosaic Co as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lmVN9z) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.