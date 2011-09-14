版本:
Nikkei slips as persistent Europe worries weigh

 * May stay near 5-day MA of 8,656 this week - analysts
 * Square Enix, other videogame stocks rise on buybacks

 By Ayai Tomisawa	
 TOKYO, Sept 14 The Nikkei average edged lower on
Wednesday as persistent worries about the European debt crisis
offset some buying back of battered shares such as Square Enix
 and other videogame companies.	
 Investors were waiting to see if progress will be made  
during a conference call planned between French President
Nicolas Sarkozy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime
Minister George Papandreou on Wednesday. 	
 "The market is still alert for Europe-related news," said
Tsuyoshi Segawa, an equity strategist at Mizuho Securities,
citing a Wall Street Journal column about French banks' funding
problems that spooked investors overnight. BNP Paribas 
later denied it had funding problems, helping shares of it and
its rivals to rebound. 	
 But some recently battered stocks were bought back, pushing
up the index in early trade as investors were somewhat relieved
by the lack of more bad news the day before about Europe's debt
problems.	
 "It's not like investors think European debt
problems are receding. When there is no big news to intensify
worries, investors see an opportunity to buy back shares that
have been beaten down," said Naoki Fujiwara, a fund manager at
Shinkin Asset Management.	
 The benchmark Nikkei was down 0.2 percent at
8,599.74 at the midday break, after rising as high as 8,671.24
earlier. Trade was fairly light as many fund managers were
attending a Bank of America Merrill Lynch investment conference.	
 Volume was thin, with 741 million shares changing hands on
the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, suggesting volume for the
day will likely undershoot last week's average of 1.82 billion
shares.	
 Analysts said the index could stay near its five-day moving
average of 8,656 for the next day or two.	
 The broader Topix index dropped 0.2 percent to
748.21.	
 Attractive valuations for Tokyo shares -- 67 percent of
shares traded on the Tokyo stock exchange's main board are
trading below their book value -- are prompting investors to
carefully add back stocks to their portfolio when they can,
market participants said.	
 Videogame stocks regained some ground after being pummelled
a day earlier when Nintendo's latest unveiling of new
software failed to generate excitement, exacerbating gloom after
its prospects.	
 Square Enix rose 4.6 percent to 1,536 yen after shedding 3.9
percent on Tuesday, and Capcom gained 2.4 percent to
2,022 yen after dropping 8.3 percent. Nintendo gained 1.2
percent to 12,470 yen after sliding 5 percent.	
 Ricoh Co dropped 1.4 percent to 650 yen after
Macquarie Securities cut its target price to 600 yen from 900
yen, citing possible weaker demand for the replacement of
photocopiers in the second half of the fiscal year.  	
 Sharp Corp rose 4.2 percent to 600 yen after the
consumer electronics maker projected on Tuesday that its sales
in Indonesia will rise 27 percent to 58.5 billion yen ($761
million) this financial year.	
	
 (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)

