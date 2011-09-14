Nikkei slips as persistent Europe worries weigh

* May stay near 5-day MA of 8,656 this week - analysts

* Square Enix, other videogame stocks rise on buybacks

By Ayai Tomisawa

TOKYO, Sept 14 The Nikkei average edged lower on Wednesday as persistent worries about the European debt crisis offset some buying back of battered shares such as Square Enix and other videogame companies.

Investors were waiting to see if progress will be made during a conference call planned between French President Nicolas Sarkozy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou on Wednesday.

"The market is still alert for Europe-related news," said Tsuyoshi Segawa, an equity strategist at Mizuho Securities, citing a Wall Street Journal column about French banks' funding problems that spooked investors overnight. BNP Paribas later denied it had funding problems, helping shares of it and its rivals to rebound.

But some recently battered stocks were bought back, pushing up the index in early trade as investors were somewhat relieved by the lack of more bad news the day before about Europe's debt problems.

"It's not like investors think European debt problems are receding. When there is no big news to intensify worries, investors see an opportunity to buy back shares that have been beaten down," said Naoki Fujiwara, a fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management.

The benchmark Nikkei was down 0.2 percent at 8,599.74 at the midday break, after rising as high as 8,671.24 earlier. Trade was fairly light as many fund managers were attending a Bank of America Merrill Lynch investment conference.

Volume was thin, with 741 million shares changing hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, suggesting volume for the day will likely undershoot last week's average of 1.82 billion shares.

Analysts said the index could stay near its five-day moving average of 8,656 for the next day or two.

The broader Topix index dropped 0.2 percent to 748.21.

Attractive valuations for Tokyo shares -- 67 percent of shares traded on the Tokyo stock exchange's main board are trading below their book value -- are prompting investors to carefully add back stocks to their portfolio when they can, market participants said.

Videogame stocks regained some ground after being pummelled a day earlier when Nintendo's latest unveiling of new software failed to generate excitement, exacerbating gloom after its prospects.

Square Enix rose 4.6 percent to 1,536 yen after shedding 3.9 percent on Tuesday, and Capcom gained 2.4 percent to 2,022 yen after dropping 8.3 percent. Nintendo gained 1.2 percent to 12,470 yen after sliding 5 percent.

Ricoh Co dropped 1.4 percent to 650 yen after Macquarie Securities cut its target price to 600 yen from 900 yen, citing possible weaker demand for the replacement of photocopiers in the second half of the fiscal year.

Sharp Corp rose 4.2 percent to 600 yen after the consumer electronics maker projected on Tuesday that its sales in Indonesia will rise 27 percent to 58.5 billion yen ($761 million) this financial year. (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)