Nikkei skids 1.1 pct to fresh 2-1/2 yr closing low

TOKYO, Sept 14 The Nikkei average skidded on Wednesday to a fresh 2-1/2 year closing low, as persistent worries about the European debt crisis raised fears of more losses ahead and prompted investors to take profits on the previous session's gains.

The benchmark Nikkei ended down 1.1 percent at 8,518.57, its lowest close since 8,493.77 marked on April 28, 2009.

The broader Topix index dropped 1.1 percent to 741.69. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)