Nikkei skids 1.1 pct to fresh 2-1/2 yr closing low

 TOKYO, Sept 14 The Nikkei average skidded on
Wednesday to a fresh 2-1/2 year closing low, as persistent
worries about the European debt crisis raised fears of more
losses ahead and prompted investors to take profits on the
previous session's gains.	
 The benchmark Nikkei ended down 1.1 percent at
8,518.57, its lowest close since 8,493.77 marked on April 28,
2009.	
 The broader Topix index dropped 1.1 percent to
741.69.	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)

