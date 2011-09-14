Nikkei skids 1.1 pct to fresh 2-1/2 yr closing low

MOVES-Apple exec for business sales departs
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
TOKYO, Sept 14 The Nikkei average skidded on Wednesday to a fresh 2-1/2 year closing low, as persistent worries about the European debt crisis raised fears of more losses ahead and prompted investors to take profits on the previous session's gains.
The benchmark Nikkei ended down 1.1 percent at 8,518.57, its lowest close since 8,493.77 marked on April 28, 2009.
The broader Topix index dropped 1.1 percent to 741.69. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
* Franklin Resources Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Mosaic Co as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lmVN9z) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.