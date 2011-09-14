Nikkei skids 1.1 pct to 2-1/2 yr closing low

* U.S. stock futures slip as investors await Europe news

* Canon gives up 4 pct on Europe concerns

* Bank shares weaken despite limited exposure to Europe

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 14 The Nikkei average skidded more than 1 percent on Wednesday to a fresh 2-1/2 year closing low, as persistent worries about the European debt crisis raised fears of more losses ahead and prompted investors to take profits on the previous session's gains.

U.S. stock futures fell as investors awaited a conference call planned between French President Nicolas Sarkozy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou later on Wednesday. That suggested investors were positioning for no substantive progress on the debt situation to emerge from the call.

S&P 500 e-mini futures <0#ES:> were last down 1.3 percent at 1,156.

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao failed to allay concerns about the euro zone when he said on Wednesday that China remains willing to invest in Europe but wants rich economies to show they are serious about tackling debt.

"Wen's comments sounded like lip service, and this was disappointing to some investors. Foreigners sold some of the Japanese shares they had bought the day before, and there's no reason to aggressively buy until there's more clarity about the resolution of Europe's debt situation," said Koichi Ogawa, chief portfolio manager at Daiwa SB Investments.

This selling hit shares with European exposure, such as Canon Inc , which dropped 4.1 percent to 3,295 yen.

Some recently battered stocks were bought back in early trading on Wednesday, pushing the index as high as 8,671.24. But those gains unravelled as investors took profits on Tuesday's 1 percent Nikkei rise, Ogawa said.

Sony Corp pared its morning gains but still managed to add 0.3 percent to 1,501 yen, after it said it would launch its new PlayStation Vita handheld games device on Dec. 17 in Japan, kicking off a global rollout.

It insisted it will not reduce the price in the face of discounting by rival Nintendo , whose shares erased an earlier rise and finished down 1.4 percent at 12,150 yen.

The benchmark Nikkei ended down 1.1 percent at 8,518.57, its lowest close since 8,493.77 marked on April 28, 2009.

The broader Topix index dropped 1.1 percent to 741.69.

Trade was fairly light as many fund managers were attending a Bank of America Merrill Lynch investment conference. Volume on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board came to 1.80 billion shares, slightly shy of last week's daily average of 1.82 billion.

Decliners led advancers 1,286 to 285 on the main board.

LIMITED EXPOSURE

Bank shares weakened even after Bank of Japan board member Ryuzo Miyao said on Wednesday that Japanese banks' exposure to European debt is limited.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 1.8 percent to 325 yen, Mizuho Financial Group was down 0.9 percent at 111 yen and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group declined 1.6% to 2,072 yen.

"Japanese financials seem relatively safe from all the problems that European banks are experiencing due to the bad debt problems, but it seems there is no good global financial news now, which weighs on banks here," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya Securities.

Sharp Corp rose 3.3 percent to 595 yen after the consumer electronics maker projected on Tuesday that its sales in Indonesia would rise 27 percent to 58.5 billion yen ($761 million) this financial year.

Ricoh Co dropped 1.7 percent to 648 yen after Macquarie Securities cut its target price to 600 yen from 900 yen, citing possible weaker demand for the replacement of photocopiers in the second half of the fiscal year.

(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Joseph Radford)