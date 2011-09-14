Nikkei set to rise on hope for Europe debt progress

TOKYO, Sept 15 The Nikkei average is expected to
rise on Thursday after U.S. stocks added 1 percent in a third
day of gains following European leaders' suggestion of renewed
resolve to contain the euro-zone debt crisis.
Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,575, up 115 points from
their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,460.
Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,550
and 8,700 on Thursday.
German and French leaders called on Greece to implement all
financial reforms "strictly and effectively", a German
government spokesman said. .
"The signs of apparent progress toward the solution of
Europe's problems have given investors some relief, but foreign
institutions haven't been buying Japanese shares lately, and
until they do, gains here will be limited," said Hiroichi Nishi,
general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign
securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday
indicated brokers were set for net selling of 3.5 million
shares, with buy orders totalling 13.2 million and sell orders
for 16.7 million.
Japanese shares have been pressured by fears that Europe's
sovereign debt crisis could wreak havoc on its financial sector
and push the region into recession, threatening global growth.
The Nikkei average skidded on Wednesday to a fresh
2-1/2 year closing low, ending down 1.1 percent at 8,518.57, its
lowest close since 8,493.77 marked on April 28, 2009.
The broader Topix index dropped 1.1 percent to
741.69.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2320 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1188.68 1.35% 15.810
USD/JPY 76.64 -0.09% -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9923 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1822.19 0.11% 2.090
US CRUDE CLc1 88.82 -0.10% -0.090
DOW JONES 11246.73 1.27% 140.88
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Elpida Memory
Elpida Memory Inc, a dynamic random-access memory (DRAM)
chips maker, says it plans to shift about 40 percent of its
domestic output capacity to Taiwan, to cope with the strong yen.
-- Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group Inc's corporate banking arm plans to
a form a business tie-up with Sberbank in what could
become the first partnership between a Japanese bank and
Russia's top lender, the Nikkei business daily reported.
-- Lawson Inc
Lawson Inc's group operating profit for the March-August
half likely hit a record for the period, rising 6 percent from
the same period a year earlier to around 32 billion yen ($417
million) due to a sharp increase in same-store sales, the Nikkei
business daily reported.
-- Nippon Suisan Kaisha
Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd's overseas division is expected to
generate an operating profit of around 1 billion yen for the six
months to Sept. 30, moving into the black for the fiscal
first-half for the first time in four years, the Nikkei
reported.
-- Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co plans to start production of hybrid cars in
China in two to three years, a senior company official was
quoted as saying on Wednesday by Kyodo news agency.
($1 = 76.720 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)