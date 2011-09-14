Nikkei set to rise on hope for Europe debt progress

TOKYO, Sept 15 The Nikkei average is expected to rise on Thursday after U.S. stocks added 1 percent in a third day of gains following European leaders' suggestion of renewed resolve to contain the euro-zone debt crisis.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,575, up 115 points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,460.

Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,550 and 8,700 on Thursday.

German and French leaders called on Greece to implement all financial reforms "strictly and effectively", a German government spokesman said. .

"The signs of apparent progress toward the solution of Europe's problems have given investors some relief, but foreign institutions haven't been buying Japanese shares lately, and until they do, gains here will be limited," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday indicated brokers were set for net selling of 3.5 million shares, with buy orders totalling 13.2 million and sell orders for 16.7 million.

Japanese shares have been pressured by fears that Europe's sovereign debt crisis could wreak havoc on its financial sector and push the region into recession, threatening global growth.

The Nikkei average skidded on Wednesday to a fresh 2-1/2 year closing low, ending down 1.1 percent at 8,518.57, its lowest close since 8,493.77 marked on April 28, 2009.

The broader Topix index dropped 1.1 percent to 741.69.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2320 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1188.68 1.35% 15.810 USD/JPY 76.64 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9923 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1822.19 0.11% 2.090 US CRUDE CLc1 88.82 -0.10% -0.090 DOW JONES 11246.73 1.27% 140.88 -------------------------------------------------------------

> Push for action in euro zone fuels gains > Euro up on debt crisis optimism but with downside bias > Bonds drift mostly lower as stocks lure investors > Gold falls on euro debt optimism, high volatility > Brent crude ends higher, snaps four-session skid

STOCKS TO WATCH

-- Elpida Memory

Elpida Memory Inc, a dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) chips maker, says it plans to shift about 40 percent of its domestic output capacity to Taiwan, to cope with the strong yen.

-- Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group Inc's corporate banking arm plans to a form a business tie-up with Sberbank in what could become the first partnership between a Japanese bank and Russia's top lender, the Nikkei business daily reported.

-- Lawson Inc

Lawson Inc's group operating profit for the March-August half likely hit a record for the period, rising 6 percent from the same period a year earlier to around 32 billion yen ($417 million) due to a sharp increase in same-store sales, the Nikkei business daily reported.

-- Nippon Suisan Kaisha

Nippon Suisan Kaisha Ltd's overseas division is expected to generate an operating profit of around 1 billion yen for the six months to Sept. 30, moving into the black for the fiscal first-half for the first time in four years, the Nikkei reported.

-- Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co plans to start production of hybrid cars in China in two to three years, a senior company official was quoted as saying on Wednesday by Kyodo news agency. ($1 = 76.720 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)