Nikkei opens up on hopes for Europe debt progress

Autodesk CEO, two investor-nominated directors to step down
Feb 7 Software maker Autodesk Inc said Chief Executive Carl Bass would step down and two board members nominated by activist investor Sachem Head Capital would resign.
TOKYO, Sept 15 The Nikkei average rose on Thursday after U.S. stocks marked their third day of gains following European leaders' suggestion of renewed resolve to contain the euro-zone debt crisis.
The Nikkei was up 1.5 percent at 8,644.45. The broader Topix index added 1.2 percent to 750.59. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
* Shares fall to lowest in more than a year (Adds details from conf call, analyst comment, updates shares)
SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Loan-loss provisions at Itaú Unibanco Holding SA related to corporate borrowers ensnared in Brazil's worst corruption scandal are at adequate levels, Chief Executive Officer Roberto Egydio Setubal said on Tuesday.