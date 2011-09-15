版本:
Nikkei opens up on hopes for Europe debt progress

 TOKYO, Sept 15 The Nikkei average rose on
Thursday after U.S. stocks marked their third day of gains
following European leaders' suggestion of renewed resolve to
contain the euro-zone debt crisis. 	
The Nikkei was up 1.5 percent at 8,644.45. The
broader Topix index added 1.2 percent to 750.59.	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

