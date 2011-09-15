Nikkei opens up on hopes for Europe debt progress

TOKYO, Sept 15 The Nikkei average rose on Thursday after U.S. stocks marked their third day of gains following European leaders' suggestion of renewed resolve to contain the euro-zone debt crisis.

The Nikkei was up 1.5 percent at 8,644.45. The broader Topix index added 1.2 percent to 750.59. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)