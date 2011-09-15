版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 15日 星期四 08:51 BJT

Nikkei up 2 pct on Europe hopes, Elpida steps

 TOKYO, Sept 15 The Nikkei average rose on
Thursday following European leaders' suggestion of renewed
resolve to contain the euro-zone debt crisis, and received an
additional lift from technology shares after Elpida Memory Inc
said it was taking steps to be more competitive. 	
The Nikkei was up 2.1 percent at 8,693.38. The
broader Topix index added 1.8 percent to 754.65.	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐