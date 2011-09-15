Nikkei up 2 pct on Europe hopes, Elpida steps

TOKYO, Sept 15 The Nikkei average rose on Thursday following European leaders' suggestion of renewed resolve to contain the euro-zone debt crisis, and received an additional lift from technology shares after Elpida Memory Inc said it was taking steps to be more competitive.

The Nikkei was up 2.1 percent at 8,693.38. The broader Topix index added 1.8 percent to 754.65. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)