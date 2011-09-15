Nikkei up more than 1 pct on Europe hopes, Elpida soars

* France, Germany reassure on Greece's euro zone status

* Elpida jumps on move to be more competitive

* Valuations for Tokyo shares still attractive

* Foreign institutions still not active buyers

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 15 The Nikkei average climbed more than 1 percent on Thursday, moving away from a fresh 2-1/2 year closing low as investors bought back shares after France and Germany said Greece's place remains in the euro zone.

Tech shares also rose and Elpida Memory soared after it said may shift some production to Taiwan from Japan as part of a slew of emergency measures to combat unrelenting yen gains that are sapping profitability.

Valuations for Tokyo shares remain attractive, with about two-thirds of shares traded on the Tokyo stock exchange's main board trading below their book value. However, this hasn't tempted foreign institutions into much fresh buying, market participants said.

"Until foreigners are active buyers again, the Nikkei's upside is limited, and the 9,000 level will be difficult to attain," said Fujio Ando, senior managing director at Chibagin Asset Management.

Foreign investors sold a net 588.9 billion yen of Japanese stocks last week, their largest net selling since the first week of June 2010, data on Thursday showed. That was the seventh straight week of net selling, the longest such streak since the financial crisis from late 2008 to 2009.

The Nikkei gained 1.7 percent to 8,660.93 by the midday break, regaining the ground it lost a day earlier when it fell 1.1 percent to 8,518.57, its lowest finish since April 2009.

The broader Topix index added 1.3 percent to 751.58.

Although there are still widespread fears that Greece will ultimately default on its debt, sentiment for riskier assets got a lift after Europe's top bureaucrat said plans for a common euro zone bond, seen by many as a key tool to ease the region's festering debt crisis, would soon be presented.

Immediate resistance for the Nikkei lies at 8,700 and then at 8,732, which was the settlement level for Nikkei futures and options expired in September, traders said.

Elpida jumped 5.8 percent to 568 yen. Among other semiconductor-related shares, chipmaking equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron Ltd climbed 3.5 percent at 3,740 yen, and rival Advantest Corp added 2.8 percent to 886 yen.

Sharp added 1.2 percent to 602 yen after JPMorgan raised its rating to "neutral" from "underweight", citing fast-growing demand for small and mid-size flat panels.

ANA fell 1.6 percent to 251 yen after Morgan Stanley Mitsubishi UFJ Securities cut its rating to "equal-weight" from "overweight", citing a slow recovery due to intensifying competition with such airlines as low-cost carriers. The brokerage cut its target price to 260 yen from 370 yen.

Volume was thin, with about 792 million shares changing hands so far, on track to fall short of last week's daily average of 1.82 billion shares.

(Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)