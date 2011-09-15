版本:
Nikkei up almost 2 pct on Europe hopes

 TOKYO, Sept 15 The Nikkei average climbed on
Thursday, moving away from a 2-1/2 year closing low hit the
previous day as investors bought back shares after France and
Germany said Greece's place remains in the euro zone.	
 The Nikkei finished 1.8 percent higher at 8,668.86,
regaining the ground it lost on Wednesday when it fell 1.1
percent to 8,518.57, its lowest finish since April 2009.    	
 The broader Topix index added 1.4 percent to 751.76.	
	
 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

