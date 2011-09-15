版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 16日 星期五 07:31 BJT

Nikkei set to rise, financials may outperform

 TOKYO, Sept 16 The Nikkei benchmark may climb
1.5 percent on Friday, helped by gains in Wall Street as
coordinated action from central banks calmed fears that Europe's
financial sector was headed for a credit freeze due to the
region's sovereign debt crisis.	
 Analysts said that Japanese financial stocks may outperform,
lifting the index to above 8,732, the settlement price for
September Nikkei futures and options which has been seen as
immediate resistance.	
  Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,730, up 130 points, or
1.5 percent from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,600. 	
 "The market will likely be stronger in morning trade, and it
may shed gains in the afternoon as investors remain cautious
before the euro zone ministers' meeting on Friday and Saturday,"
said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.	
 "Investors may take profits before the three-day weekend in
Japan."	
 U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will discuss with
European finance ministers the possibility of leveraging the
euro zone's bailout fund to make it more effective in fighting
the region's debt crisis. 	
 The Nikkei finished 1.8 percent higher at 8,668.86
on Thursday. The broader Topix index added 1.4 percent
to 751.76.	
 	
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2251 GMT ------------	
                 INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG	
S&P 500                   1209.11      1.72%    20.430	
USD/JPY                   76.72       -0.03%    -0.020	
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.0828          --     0.090	
SPOT GOLD                 1788.89      0.01%     0.250	
US CRUDE            CLc1       89.24       -0.18%    -0.160	
DOW JONES                 11433.18     1.66%    186.45	
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                     	
> Euro zone progress extends Wall St gain                
> Euro rallies after ECB move but Greece fears linger  
> ECB dollar loan plan boosts morale; US debt falls     
> Gold falls 2 pct as euro hopes boost volatility      
> Brent crude up 2 pct on Europe moves, strong diesel   	
 STOCKS TO WATCH	
 - Hitachi 	
 Hitachi Ltd said on Thursday that it will offer an interim
dividend of 3 yen per share for the April-September period of
fiscal 2011.	
 - Mizuho Financial Group Inc 	
 Mizuho will carry out the planned merger of core units
Mizuho Bank and Mizuho Corporate Bank in the first half of
fiscal 2013, the Nikkei business daily said. 	
 - Kyushu Electric Power Co 	
 Kyushu Electric requested in early September 450 billion yen
in loans from major banks such as Mizuho Corporate Bank to pay
for growing fuel costs to run its thermal power generation
plants amid suspension of its nuclear reactors, the Nikkei
reported, citing sources close to the utility.	
 - Mitsubishi Motors Corp 	
 Mitsubishi Motors said on Thursday that it is talking to
Malaysia's top car maker, Proton , about expanding
their partnership. 	
	
 (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐