Nikkei rises 1.5 pct, financials lead gains

* Gains may be trimmed in afternoon before 3-day weekend
* Recent resistance broken
* Olympus jumps, Citi starts coverage with 'buy' rating
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Sept 16 The Nikkei stock average gained
1.5 percent, climbing above a recent resistance level, as
coordinated action from central banks calmed fears that Europe's
financial sector was headed for a credit freeze due to the
region's sovereign debt crisis.
Financials outperformed, lifting the Nikkei above 8,732, the
settlement price for September Nikkei futures and options.
But analysts said that gains may be trimmed in afternoon
trade before a three-day weekend in Japan and amid persistent
worries that Greece may default.
"With today's rise, it is like we are cautiously climbing up
a wall but at the same time we're thinking that the wall may
collapse if we go up any further," said Kenichi Hirano, a
strategist at Tachibana Securities.
"There's been no let-up in European debt fears."
Major central banks around the world said they will
cooperate to offer three-month U.S. dollar loans to commercial
banks in order to prevent money markets from freezing up amid
the European debt crisis.
The market's focus is now on Friday and Saturday's meeting
of euro zone finance ministers which will also be attended by
U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner.
Geithner will discuss with European finance ministers the
possibility of leveraging the euro zone's bailout fund to make
it more effective in fighting the region's debt crisis.
The Nikkei rose 1.5 percent to 8,799.55, its second
day of gains and moving further away from a 2-1/2 year closing
low hit on Wednesday.
Analysts said resistance is now seen at its 25-day moving
average at 8,802.
The broader Topix index added 1.3 percent
to 761.76.
Nomura Holdings rose 3.1 percent to 301 yen and
Daiwa Securities added 2.4 percent to 302 yen.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gained 3.3 percent to
341 yen.
Olympus climbed 4.4 percent to 2,164
yen, after Citigroup Global Markets Japan started coverage of
the issue with a "buy" rating and a target price of 2,800 yen,
citing the mid-term potential of the optical equipment maker's
endoscope business.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)