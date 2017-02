TOKYO, Sept 16 The Nikkei stock average rose more than 2 percent on Friday, led by financial shares, as coordinated action from central banks calmed fears that Europe's financial sector was headed for a credit freeze due to the region's sovereign debt crisis.

The Nikkei climbed 2.1 percent at 8,849.94. The broader Topix index added 2.0 percent to 766.41. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)