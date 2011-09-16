Nikkei climbs over 2 pct, financials lead gains

* On track for a weekly gain of 1 pct

* Recent resistance levels broken

* Volume thin

* Olympus surges, Citi starts coverage with a "buy"

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 16 The Nikkei stock average rose more than 2 percent on Friday, clearing some recent resistance levels, as coordinated action from central banks calmed fears of a European credit freeze and sent financial shares surging.

The benchmark's second day of gains pushed it further away from a 2-1/2 year closing low hit on Wednesday and put it on track for a weekly gain of 1 percent.

"With today's rise, it is like we are cautiously climbing up a wall but at the same time we're thinking that the wall may collapse if we go up any further," said Kenichi Hirano, a strategist at Tachibana Securities.

"There's been no let-up in European debt fears."

U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner will hold talks with European finance ministers later on Friday and will propose leveraging the euro zone's bailout fund to make it more effective.

"If the meeting does succeed in calming fears of a spreading euro zone crisis and U.S. shares manage to continue gaining, the Nikkei could rise above 9,000 next week," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager Ichiyoshi Investment Management Co.

But he and others cited the relative absence of foreign buyers as one factor limiting the upside potential of Japanese shares.

"We are seeing lots of short-covering, but we aren't seeing foreigners coming into the market as aggressive buyers," he said.

The Nikkei climbed 2.1 percent to 8,847.95, breaking above 8,732, the settlement price for September Nikkei futures and options and above its 25-day moving average of 8,805.

Resistance lies at 8,900, a level above which it hasn't traded since Sept. 2, when it rose to an intraday high of 9,014.27.

The broader Topix index added 2.0 percent to 766.73.

The European Central Bank said on Thursday it was joining with other major central banks in a joint action coordinated with the U.S. Federal Reserve to ease dollar funding for stricken European banks to tackle an emerging credit.

Among financial shares, Nomura Holdings rose 5.8 percent to 308 yen, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group gained 4.2 percent to 344 yen while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group added 3.8 percent to 2,174 yen.

Olympus climbed 7.1 percent to 2,219 yen, after Citigroup Global Markets Japan started coverage of the issue with a "buy" rating and a target price of 2,800 yen, citing the midterm potential of the optical equipment maker's endoscope business.

Volume was thin ahead of a three-day weekend in Japan, with 1.40 billion shares changing hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board. That suggests full-day volume will fall short of last week's average of 1.82 billion shares. (Additional reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)