Nikkei slips after S&P cuts Italy rating

* Moves limited by caution ahead of FOMC meeting
* Nikkei trading above 25-day moving average
* Mitsubishi Heavy shares skid after cyber attack
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 20 The Nikkei average fell on
Tuesday after Standard & Poor's cut Italy's debt rating and
worries about the global impact of continued financial turmoil
in the euro zone mounted, but caution ahead of a U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting limited losses.
S&P downgraded its rating on Italy by one notch to
A/A-1 and kept its outlook on negative, a major surprise that
threatens to add to concerns of contagion in the debt-stressed
euro zone.
The Nikkei remained above support at 8,732, the settlement
price for September Nikkei futures and options. It was also
trading just above its 25-day moving average of 8,757 after
dipping below it earlier.
"The market is focusing on the European situation, and also
taking some direction from other Asian stock markets, with
caution ahead of the Fed meeting preventing big moves, which is
limiting losses," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst
at Daiwa Securities.
The U.S. central bank will likely take some further easing
steps at its two-day meeting beginning on Tuesday. [ID:n
N1E7881DW]
Instead of a third round of bond purchases, or QE3, many
analysts believe the Fed is likely to opt for Operation Twist,
in which the Fed would either replace maturing short-term debt
with longer-dated bonds or actively sell short-dated assets for
longer-dated debt, aiming to push down longer-term interest
rates.
The Nikkei fell 1.2 percent to 8,758.68. The broader
Topix index dropped 1.3 percent to 757.94.
Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd fell 2.4
percent to 321 yen after Japan's biggest defence contractor said
hackers accessed its computer system and could have stolen
information.
Elpida Memory rose 1.7 percent to 585 yen after
Goldman Sachs raised its target price to 750 yen from 570 yen
and upgraded the company to "buy" from "neutral", saying the
DRAM market is close to bottoming out.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)