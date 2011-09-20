Nikkei slips after S&P cuts Italy rating

* Moves limited by caution ahead of FOMC meeting

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 20 The Nikkei average fell on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's cut Italy's debt rating and worries about the global impact of continued financial turmoil in the euro zone mounted, but caution ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting limited losses.

S&P downgraded its rating on Italy by one notch to A/A-1 and kept its outlook on negative, a major surprise that threatens to add to concerns of contagion in the debt-stressed euro zone.

The Nikkei remained above support at 8,732, the settlement price for September Nikkei futures and options. It was also trading just above its 25-day moving average of 8,757 after dipping below it earlier.

"The market is focusing on the European situation, and also taking some direction from other Asian stock markets, with caution ahead of the Fed meeting preventing big moves, which is limiting losses," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

The U.S. central bank will likely take some further easing steps at its two-day meeting beginning on Tuesday. [ID:n N1E7881DW]

Instead of a third round of bond purchases, or QE3, many analysts believe the Fed is likely to opt for Operation Twist, in which the Fed would either replace maturing short-term debt with longer-dated bonds or actively sell short-dated assets for longer-dated debt, aiming to push down longer-term interest rates.

The Nikkei fell 1.2 percent to 8,758.68. The broader Topix index dropped 1.3 percent to 757.94.

Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd fell 2.4 percent to 321 yen after Japan's biggest defence contractor said hackers accessed its computer system and could have stolen information.

Elpida Memory rose 1.7 percent to 585 yen after Goldman Sachs raised its target price to 750 yen from 570 yen and upgraded the company to "buy" from "neutral", saying the DRAM market is close to bottoming out. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)