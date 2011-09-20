Nikkei slips after S&P cuts Italy rating

* Moves limited by caution ahead of FOMC meeting
* Nikkei trading below 25-day moving average
* Mitsubishi Heavy shares skid after cyber attack
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 20 The Nikkei average fell on
Tuesday after Standard & Poor's cut Italy's debt rating and
worries about the global impact of continued financial turmoil
in the euro zone mounted, but caution ahead of a U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting limited losses.
S&P downgraded its rating on Italy by one notch to
A/A-1 and kept its outlook on negative, a major surprise that
threatens to add to concerns of contagion in the debt-stressed
euro zone.
The Nikkei remained above support at 8,732, the settlement
price for September Nikkei futures and options. But it dipped
below its 25-day moving average of 8,756 after trading above it
earlier in the session.
"The market is focusing on the European situation, and also
taking some direction from other Asian stock markets, with
caution ahead of the Fed meeting preventing big moves, which is
limiting losses," said Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst
at Daiwa Securities.
She said it was a positive signal that nine foreign
securities houses were net buyers before the start of trade on
Tuesday, after foreign institutions have mostly been net sellers
of Japanese shares since August.
But Tuesday's buy orders were likely placed before S&P's
announcement about Italy.
"Investor attention is turned to Europe because there are
still unexpected developments emerging there, whereas the FOMC
meeting is probably already factored into most positions," said
Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment
Management Co.
The U.S. central bank will likely take some further easing
steps at its two-day meeting beginning on Tuesday.
Instead of a third round of bond purchases, or QE3, many
analysts believe the Fed is likely to opt for Operation Twist,
in which the Fed would either replace maturing short-term debt
with longer-dated bonds or actively sell short-dated assets for
longer-dated paper, aiming to push down longer-term interest
rates.
The Nikkei had dropped 1.4 percent by the midday
break to 8,739.74. The broader Topix index declined 1.5
percent to 756.42.
Volume was thin, with 642 million shares changing hands on
the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board. That suggests full-day
volume will fall short of last week's average of 1.75 billion
shares.
Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd fell 2.7
percent to 320 yen after Japan's biggest defence contractor said
hackers accessed its computer system and could have stolen
information.
Suzuki Motor shares climbed 4.3 percent to 1,679
yen after German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday that
Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) could make a move to take over the
Japanese automaker, though an analyst said a hostile takeover is
unlikely.
Elpida Memory rose 1.6 percent to 584 yen after
Goldman Sachs raised its target price to 750 yen from 570 yen
and upgraded the company to "buy" from "neutral", saying the
DRAM market is close to bottoming out.
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph
Radford)