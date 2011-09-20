Nikkei falls as Italy downgrade fans euro zone worries

* Moves limited by caution ahead of FOMC meeting

* Nikkei slips below 25-day moving average

* Some say selling by foreign investors may be tapering off

* Dai-ichi Life plunges on concerns over euro zone exposure

* Mitsubishi Heavy shares skid after cyber attack

By Hideyuki Sano and Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 20 The Nikkei average fell on Tuesday after Standard & Poor's cut Italy's debt rating, raising more worries about the global impact of continued financial turmoil in the euro zone, though expectations of stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve cushioned the blow.

The fall in the Nikkei was in part a delayed reaction to lack of progress in Greece's debt talks after a Japanese market holiday on Monday, though some players see dwindling selling from foreign investors as a ray of hope.

"Foreign investor selling seems to be tapering off for now. But the market will remain susceptible to headlines from Europe," said a trader at a Japanese brokerage.

The Nikkei dropped 1.6 percent to 8,721.24 after a market holiday on Monday. The broader Topix index declined 1.7 percent to 755.04.

The Nikkei slipped below its 25-day moving average of 8,791, only one session after it had risen above the mark for the first time since early August.

S&P downgraded its rating on Italy by one notch to A/A-1 and kept its outlook negative, a bit of surprise for many investors who had expected a downgrade from its rival Moody's, but not from S&P.

Worries about the health of the European banking system showed no sign of abating with sources telling Reuters that a major Chinese bank has stopped foreign exchange forwards and swaps trading with several European banks due to the unfolding debt crisis.

"Investor attention is turned to Europe because there are still unexpected developments emerging there, whereas the FOMC meeting is probably already factored into most positions," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management Co.

As the European debt crisis deepened, Dai-Ichi Life , the country's only listed big life insurer, plunged 6.3 percent on concerns about its exposure to Italian government debt.

The insurance company said on Tuesday that it had 330 billion yen ($4.3 billion) of Italian and Spanish bonds in June.

For now, some investors are pinning their hopes on likely easing measures from the U.S. central bank after its two-day meeting beginning on Tuesday.

Instead of a third round of bond purchases, or QE3, many analysts believe the Fed is likely to opt for so-called "Operation Twist", in which the it would either replace maturing short-term debt with longer-dated bonds or actively sell short-dated assets for longer-dated paper, aiming to push down longer-term interest rates.

"I don't think the Fed will do anything more than Operation Twist for now. How markets will react to that is a bit difficult to tell. But at some stage next year, they will start QE3, which will probably last forever," said Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management.

PROXY STANCE

Many market players said it was a positive signal that nine foreign securities houses were net buyers before the start of trade on Tuesday. Their orders are viewed as a proxy for the stance of foreign investors.

Foreign investors have sold more than 1.5 trillion yen of cash shares in August, their biggest net selling since March 2009 and they continued heavy selling in early September.

Still overall volume was thin, with 1.42 billion shares changing hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board, about 20 percent below last week's average of 1.75 billion shares.

Trade is likely to remain subdued as Japanese institutional investors are mostly inactive, reluctant to trade ahead of their half-year book-closings on Sept. 30.

But their hedge selling would emerge should the Nikkei fall below its 6-month low around 8,500 hit last week, the Japanese brokerage trader said.

In the TSE's first section, decliners outnumbered advancers by 1,398 to 188.

Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd fell 3.7 percent after Japan's biggest defence contractor said hackers accessed its computer system and could have stolen information.

Bucking the trend, Suzuki Motor shares climbed 3.0 percent after German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday that Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) could make a move to take over the Japanese automaker, although an analyst said a hostile takeover was unlikely. ($1 = 76.405 Japanese Yen) (Editing by Joseph Radford)