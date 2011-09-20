Nikkei may slip, trade seen rangebound

TOKYO, Sept 21 The Nikkei average could open
lower on Wednesday but is expected to stick to a narrow range as
investors await the outcome of a the U.S. Federal Reserve's
two-day policy meeting, at which it is expected to take further
easing steps.
Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,630, down 20 points
from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,650.
Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,650
and 8,750 on Wednesday.
Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign
securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday
indicated brokers were set for net selling of 1.9 million
shares, with buy orders totalling 9.3 million and sell orders
11.2 million.
"U.S. stocks didn't make big moves as traders waited to see
what the FOMC would do, so we can expect the same here," said
Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.
Semiconductor-related shares could come under pressure
after their U.S. counterparts suffered on Tuesday, with the PHLX
semiconductor index losing 1.3 percent after Xilinx
cut its second-quarter outlook.
Instead of a third round of bond purchases, or QE3, many
analysts believe the Fed is likely to opt for Operation Twist,
in which the Fed would either replace maturing short-term debt
with longer-dated bonds or actively sell short-dated assets for
longer-dated debt, aiming to further push down longer-term
interest rates.[ID:n N1E7881DW]
Worries about the European sovereign debt crisis continue,
but eased for the near-term after Greece promised further cuts
to its public sector before a second conference call with
international lenders, whom Athens must persuade to extend more
loans to avoid bankruptcy next month.
The Nikkei dropped 1.6 percent on Tuesday to
8,721.24 after a market holiday on Monday. The benchmark slipped
below its 25-day moving average of 8,791, only one session after
it had risen above the mark for the first time since early
August.
The broader Topix index declined 1.7 percent to
755.04 on Tuesday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2307 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1202.09 -0.17% -2.000
USD/JPY 76.47 0.03% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9368 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1801.11 -0.12% -2.140
US CRUDE CLc1 86.39 -0.61% -0.530
DOW JONES 11408.66 0.07% 7.65
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
--Nifco
Nifco Inc. will be added Sept. 28 to the Nikkei 500 Stock
Average, as Nikkei Inc. changes the makeup of the stocks used to
calculate the benchmark. Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. and
CSK Corp. will be removed Sept. 28, when two issues are
delisted, and Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. will be added
Oct. 4.
-- Tohoku Electric Power
The Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) will lend an additional
50 billion yen ($654 million)to Tohoku Electric Power Co to help
the power supplier recover from damages caused by the March
earthquake, Nikkei business daily said.
-- Nissan Motor Co
Nissan may need to rethink its industrial strategy if the
yen is still trading around current levels in six months time,
the automaker's CEO Carlos Ghosn said on Tuesday.
-- Toshiba
Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday that its Board of Directors
provisionally decided to pay an interim dividend of 4 yen per
share to shareholders recorded in the shareholder registry as of
September 30, 2011.
-- Mitsubishi Electric
Mitsubishi Electric said on Tuesday that it plans to pay an
interim dividend of 6 yen per share to shareholders recorded in
the shareholder registry as of September 30, 2011.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)