Nikkei may slip, trade seen rangebound

TOKYO, Sept 21 The Nikkei average could open lower on Wednesday but is expected to stick to a narrow range as investors await the outcome of a the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, at which it is expected to take further easing steps.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,630, down 20 points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,650.

Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,650 and 8,750 on Wednesday.

Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Wednesday indicated brokers were set for net selling of 1.9 million shares, with buy orders totalling 9.3 million and sell orders 11.2 million.

"U.S. stocks didn't make big moves as traders waited to see what the FOMC would do, so we can expect the same here," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Semiconductor-related shares could come under pressure after their U.S. counterparts suffered on Tuesday, with the PHLX semiconductor index losing 1.3 percent after Xilinx cut its second-quarter outlook.

Instead of a third round of bond purchases, or QE3, many analysts believe the Fed is likely to opt for Operation Twist, in which the Fed would either replace maturing short-term debt with longer-dated bonds or actively sell short-dated assets for longer-dated debt, aiming to further push down longer-term interest rates.[ID:n N1E7881DW]

Worries about the European sovereign debt crisis continue, but eased for the near-term after Greece promised further cuts to its public sector before a second conference call with international lenders, whom Athens must persuade to extend more loans to avoid bankruptcy next month.

The Nikkei dropped 1.6 percent on Tuesday to 8,721.24 after a market holiday on Monday. The benchmark slipped below its 25-day moving average of 8,791, only one session after it had risen above the mark for the first time since early August.

The broader Topix index declined 1.7 percent to 755.04 on Tuesday.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2307 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1202.09 -0.17% -2.000 USD/JPY 76.47 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9368 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1801.11 -0.12% -2.140 US CRUDE CLc1 86.39 -0.61% -0.530 DOW JONES 11408.66 0.07% 7.65 -------------------------------------------------------------

--Nifco

Nifco Inc. will be added Sept. 28 to the Nikkei 500 Stock Average, as Nikkei Inc. changes the makeup of the stocks used to calculate the benchmark. Taisho Pharmaceutical Co. and CSK Corp. will be removed Sept. 28, when two issues are delisted, and Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. will be added Oct. 4.

-- Tohoku Electric Power

The Development Bank of Japan (DBJ) will lend an additional 50 billion yen ($654 million)to Tohoku Electric Power Co to help the power supplier recover from damages caused by the March earthquake, Nikkei business daily said.

-- Nissan Motor Co

Nissan may need to rethink its industrial strategy if the yen is still trading around current levels in six months time, the automaker's CEO Carlos Ghosn said on Tuesday.

-- Toshiba

Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday that its Board of Directors provisionally decided to pay an interim dividend of 4 yen per share to shareholders recorded in the shareholder registry as of September 30, 2011.

-- Mitsubishi Electric Mitsubishi Electric said on Tuesday that it plans to pay an interim dividend of 6 yen per share to shareholders recorded in the shareholder registry as of September 30, 2011. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)