Nikkei slightly lower, likely rangebound ahead of Fed

TOKYO, Sept 21 The Nikkei average dropped slightly on Wednesday and is expected to stick to a narrow range as investors await the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, at which it is expected to take further easing steps.

The Nikkei declined 0.1 percent to 8,711.81. The broader Topix index also fell 0.1 percent to 754.54. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)