版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 21日 星期三 08:06 BJT

Nikkei slightly lower, likely rangebound ahead of Fed

 TOKYO, Sept 21 The Nikkei average dropped
slightly on Wednesday and is expected to stick to a narrow range
as investors await the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
two-day policy meeting, at which it is expected to take further
easing steps. 	
 The Nikkei declined 0.1 percent to 8,711.81. The
broader Topix index also fell 0.1 percent to 754.54. 	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐