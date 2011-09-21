Nikkei slightly lower, likely rangebound ahead of Fed

BRIEF-Collector Q4 profit after tax increases to SEK 120 mln
* Q4 profit after tax 120 million Swedish crowns ($13.56 million) versus 91 million crowns year ago
TOKYO, Sept 21 The Nikkei average dropped slightly on Wednesday and is expected to stick to a narrow range as investors await the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, at which it is expected to take further easing steps.
The Nikkei declined 0.1 percent to 8,711.81. The broader Topix index also fell 0.1 percent to 754.54. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Q4 profit after tax 120 million Swedish crowns ($13.56 million) versus 91 million crowns year ago
LONDON, Feb 9 Investment manager Henderson Group on Thursday posted a 10 percent rise in total assets under management to 101 billion pounds ($126.39 billion) in 2016, after market gains more than offset demand from retail clients to pull money from its funds.
Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.