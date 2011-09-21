Nikkei flat ahead of Fed, chip stocks sold off

* Semiconductor-related shares drop sharply

* Valuations still attractive - analysts

* European debt worries abate a bit for now

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 21 The Nikkei average was flat on Wednesday, hemmed in by caution ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting although chip-related stocks slid after U.S. chipmaker Xilinx cut its second-quarter outlook.

Analysts said valuations for Tokyo stocks remain attractive, with two-thirds of the stocks on the main board still trading below their book value.

"Although there hasn't been much aggressive buying lately, bargain hunting has been providing some support," said Hiroichi Nishi, general manager at SMBC Nikko Securities.

"But for now, everyone is waiting for the Fed," he added.

The Nikkei rose 0.1 percent to 8,731.05. The broader Topix index also rose 0.1 percent to 755.94.

"It is difficult to make moves in a market like this, with some buying coming in but most investors just adjusting positions," said Toshiyuki Kanayama, market analyst Monex Inc.

Instead of a third round of bond purchases, or QE3, many analysts believe the Fed is likely to opt for Operation Twist, in which the Fed would either replace maturing short-term debt with longer-dated bonds or actively sell short-dated assets for longer-dated debt, aiming to further push down longer-term interest rates.[ID:n N1E7881DW]

Worries about the European sovereign debt crisis continue, but eased for the near-term after Greece promised further cuts to its public sector before a second conference call with international lenders, whom Athens must persuade to extend more loans to avoid bankruptcy next month.

Among semiconductor makers, Elpida Memory Inc lost 4.1 percent to 558 yen while chipmaking equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron 8035.t fell 0.4 percent to 3,865 yen and Advantest Corp skidded 3.6 percent to 832 yen. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)