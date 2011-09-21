版本:
Nikkei ekes out modest gains, lifted by Asian shares

TOKYO, Sept 21 The Nikkei average scored modest gains on Wednesday, bolstered by short-covering ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision and by a rise in Asian shares.

The Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 8,741.16. The broader Topix index climbed 0.3 percent to 757.13. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwing Gibbs)

