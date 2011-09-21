Nikkei set to drop after FOMC flags economy risks

TOKYO, Sept 22 The Nikkei average is likely to open lower on Thursday, tracking a steep slump in U.S. shares after the Federal Reserve said there were significant downside risks to the economy even as it launched a new plan to reduce long-term borrowing costs.

U.S. stocks suffered their worst drop in a month after the Fed's announcement, with selling accelerating as volume spiked in the last hour of trading.

The central bank said it would sell $400 billion of short-term Treasury bonds to buy the same amount of longer-term U.S. government debt, to push down longer-term rates and bolster the battered housing market.

Financial shares led U.S. declines, which could weigh on their Japanese counterparts, but some strategists do not expect Tokyo's reaction to mirror that of Wall Street.

"The Fed's plan was mostly in line with expectations, so the U.S. reaction surprised me. Today we will surely see some selling, but I don't think we will see the same sharp losses as in the U.S.," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.

Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,530, down 150 points from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,680.

Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,500 and 8,700 on Thursday.

Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday indicated brokers were set for net selling of 2.5 million shares, with buy orders totalling 13.7 million and sell orders 16.2 million.

On Wednesday, the Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to 8,741.16 but was capped below its 25-day moving average at 8,776.

The broader Topix index climbed 0.3 percent on Wednesday to 757.13.

Seven & I Holdings Co, Japan's biggest retailer, said on Wednesday that it would buy a 30 percent stake in Kinsho Store Co Ltd, a supermarket unit of Kinki Nippon Railway, to expand its food business in western Japan.

Nippon Steel Corp and Sumitomo Metal Industries will hold a news conference on Thursday after board meetings, industry sources said. The sources did not mention the topic. The Nikkei business daily reported earlier that the firms are likely to announce the exchange ratio for their October 2012 merger and the name of the new company on Thursday. [ID: nT9E7JV017]

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd plans to form an aircraft leasing company with the Japanese government in a bid to loan regional jets to smaller airlines, the Nikkei business daily reported.

A group of companies, including Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp , Gree Inc and NEC Biglobe Ltd, have launched a new fund that will provide early-stage venture capital to Internet start-ups, the Nikkei business daily said.

Daikin Industries Ltd plans to spend 18 billion yen ($235.5 million) to build a household air conditioner factory in China, which will become its largest production base, The Nikkei business daily reported. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edmund Klamann)