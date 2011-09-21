版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 22日 星期四 07:44 BJT

Nikkei set to drop after FOMC flags economy risks

 TOKYO, Sept 22 The Nikkei average is likely to
open lower on Thursday, tracking a steep slump in U.S. shares
after the Federal Reserve said there were significant downside
risks to the economy even as it launched a new plan to reduce
long-term borrowing costs.	
 U.S. stocks suffered their worst drop in a month after the
Fed's announcement, with selling accelerating as volume spiked
in the last hour of trading. 	
The central bank said it would sell $400 billion of
short-term Treasury bonds to buy the same amount of longer-term
U.S. government debt, to push down longer-term rates and bolster
the battered housing market. 	
 Financial shares led U.S. declines, which could weigh on
their Japanese counterparts, but some strategists do not expect
Tokyo's reaction to mirror that of Wall Street.	
 "The Fed's plan was mostly in line with expectations, so the
U.S. reaction surprised me. Today we will surely see some
selling, but I don't think we will see the same sharp losses as
in the U.S.," said Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at
Tachibana Securities.	
 Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,530, down 150 points
from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,680.	
 Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,500
and 8,700 on Thursday.	
 Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign
securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday
indicated brokers were set for net selling of 2.5 million
shares, with buy orders totalling 13.7 million and sell orders
16.2 million.	
 On Wednesday, the Nikkei rose 0.2 percent to
8,741.16 but was capped below its 25-day moving average at
8,776.	
 The broader Topix index climbed 0.3 percent on
Wednesday to 757.13.	
 	
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2318 GMT ------------	
                 INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG	
S&P 500                   1166.76     -2.94%   -35.330	
USD/JPY                   76.54        0.13%     0.100	
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.8559          --     0.000	
SPOT GOLD                 1782.85      0.09%     1.560	
US CRUDE            CLc1       84.77       -1.34%    -1.150	
DOW JONES                 11124.84    -2.49%   -283.82	
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                       	

     	
> Wall St sinks 3 pct after Fed cites economic 'risks'     
> Dollar up vs euro, yen after Fed gets ready to 'Twist' 
> Long-dated bonds soar on new Fed purchases              
> Gold slides after Fed "twist" disappoints              
> Oil falls as Fed outlook overshadows stock draw         	
	
 STOCKS TO WATCH	
 --Seven & I , Kinki Nippon Railway , 	
 Seven & I Holdings Co, Japan's biggest retailer, said on
Wednesday that it would buy a 30 percent stake in Kinsho Store
Co Ltd, a supermarket unit of Kinki Nippon Railway, to expand
its food business in western Japan. 	
 -- Nippon Steel , Sumitomo Metal 	
 Nippon Steel Corp and Sumitomo Metal Industries will hold a
news conference on Thursday after board meetings, industry
sources said. The sources did not mention the topic.  The Nikkei
business daily reported earlier that the firms are likely to
announce the exchange ratio for their October 2012 merger and
the name of the new company on Thursday. [ID: nT9E7JV017]	
 -- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries 	
 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd plans to form an aircraft
leasing company with the Japanese government in a bid to loan
regional jets to smaller airlines, the Nikkei business daily
reported. 	
 -- NTT , Gree 	
 A group of companies, including Nippon Telegraph and
Telephone Corp , Gree Inc and NEC Biglobe Ltd,
have launched a new fund that will provide early-stage venture
capital to Internet start-ups, the Nikkei business daily said.
 	
 -- Daikin Industries 	
 Daikin Industries Ltd plans to spend 18 billion yen ($235.5
million) to build a household air conditioner factory in China,
which will become its largest production base, The Nikkei
business daily reported.  	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

