Nikkei sheds more than 1 pct after Fed flags risks

* Financials follow U.S. counterparts down

* Domestic investors sell ahead of half-year end

* Softbank plunges 9 pct, KDDI gains on iPhone 5 report

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 22 The Nikkei stock average lost more than 1 percent on Thursday, though its fall was more moderate than the steep drop in U.S. shares, after the Federal Reserve said there were significant downside risks to the economy even as it launched a new plan to reduce long-term borrowing costs.

U.S. stocks suffered their worst drop in a month after the Fed's announcement, with selling accelerating as volume spiked in the last hour of trading.

The U.S. central bank said it would sell $400 billion of short-term Treasury bonds to buy the same amount of longer-term U.S. government debt, to push down longer-term rates and bolster the battered housing market.

Traders said Japan's losses were also due in part to domestic position adjustments ahead of the end of the April-September half-year this month, when investors often lock in profits.

"We're seeing selling in reaction to U.S. moves, but we're also seeing domestic seasonal selling as the end of September approaches, which usually happens this time of year no matter what happens in the U.S.," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya Securities.

The Nikkei was down 1.5 percent at 8,610.50 in midmorning trade. It was trading below its 25-day moving average of 8,758, but remained well above support at its Sept. 14 low of 8,499.34, which was its lowest intraday level since March.

The broader Topix index slipped 1.6 percent to 745.17.

Financial shares fell after a slide in their U.S. counterparts.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group , the fifth-most traded issue by turnover, fell 2.1 percent to 2,082 yen, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shed 2.4 percent to 329 yen.

Softbank Corp , which has long been the sole provider of Apple Inc's iPhone in Japan, plunged 9.7 percent to 2,350 yen, after the Nikkei Business Online reported that KDDI Corp will start selling the iPhone 5 in November.

KDDI gained 2.4 percent to 643,000 yen. Softbank and KDDI were respectively the heaviest-traded shares by turnover. (Additional reporting by Natalia Konstantinovskaya; Editing by Chris Gallagher)