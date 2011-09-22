Nikkei drops 1.6 pct after Fed, Softbank plunges

* Softbank plunges 10 pct, KDDI gains on iPhone 5 report

* Financials follow U.S. counterparts lower

* Domestic investors sell ahead of half-year end

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 22 The Nikkei stock average lost more than 1 percent on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve said there were significant downside risks to the U.S. economy, while Softbank Corp plunged on a report it would lose exclusive rights to sell the iPhone.

Market participants said Tokyo's losses were also due in part to domestic position adjustments ahead of the end of the April-September half-year this month, when investors often lock in profits.

"We're seeing selling in reaction to U.S. moves, but we're also seeing domestic seasonal selling as the end of September approaches, which usually happens this time of year no matter what happens in the U.S.," said Masayoshi Okamoto, head of dealing at Jujiya Securities.

The decline in the Nikkei was more moderate than the Wall Street, which slid 3 percent for its worst drop in a month after the Fed's announcement, with selling accelerating as volume spiked in the last hour of trading.

The Nikkei was down 1.6 percent at 8,598.32 at the midday break. It was trading below its 25-day moving average of 8,758, but remained well above support at its Sept. 14 low of 8,499.34, which was its lowest intraday level since March.

The broader Topix index slipped 1.7 percent to 744.48.

The Fed said there were significant risks to an already weak U.S. economy, including strains on global financial markets, even as it launched a new plan to lower long-term borrowing costs and bolster the battered housing market.

The U.S. central bank said it would sell $400 billion of short-term Treasury bonds to buy the same amount of longer-term U.S. government debt.

Market players say attractive valuations are supporting the Tokyo market. The Nikkei has lost more than 15 percent since early July, when it last traded above 10,000 while the Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost about 13 percent in the same period.

Shares of Softbank Corp , which has long been the sole provider of Apple Inc's iPhone in Japan, plunged 10.6 percent to 2,327 yen on a report that rival KDDI Corp will start selling the iPhone 5 in November.

KDDI gained 1.3 percent to 637,000 yen. Softbank and KDDI were the heaviest-traded shares by turnover.

Financial shares fell after a slide in their U.S. counterparts, after Moody's Investors Service lowered debt ratings for Bank of America Corp , Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co on Wednesday, saying the U.S. government is getting less comfortable with bailing out large troubled lenders.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group , the fifth-most traded issue by turnover, fell 2.2 percent to 2,081 yen, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shed 2.4 percent to 329 yen. Nomura Holdings lost 3.7 percent to 284 yen.

Volume was in line with recent daily averages, with about 715 million shares trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board. That suggests full-day volume will fall short of last week's average of 1.75 billion shares, and could be closer to Wednesday's volume of about 1.44 billion shares.

(Additional reporting by Natalia Konstantinovskaya; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)