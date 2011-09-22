Nikkei drops 2 pct after Fed; Softbank plunges

* Softbank plunges 11.5 pct on iPhone 5 report

* China manufacturing sector report also weighs on sentiment

* Financials follow U.S. counterparts lower

* Domestic investors sell ahead of half-year end

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 22 The Nikkei stock average lost 2 percent on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve said there were significant downside risks to the U.S. economy, while Softbank Corp plunged on a report it would lose exclusive rights to sell the iPhone.

Also weighing on Japanese shares were reports from China that suggested the world's No. 2 economy may not be able to pick up the slack from flagging U.S. and European growth.

A preliminary survey showed China's manufacturing sector contracted for a third consecutive month in September, while separate indicator showed inflation picked up.

"The China data just adds to negative factors already on everyone's mind, such as U.S. economic worries, the yen's strength against the dollar and the euro, as well as Europe's debt problems and whether Greece will default," said Koichi Ogawa, chief portfolio manager at Daiwa SB Investments.

Market participants said Tokyo's losses were also due in part to domestic position adjustments ahead of the end of the April-September half-year this month, when investors often lock in profits.

The Nikkei was down 2.0 percent at 8,566.50. It was trading below its 25-day moving average of 8,758, but remained well above support at its Sept. 14 low of 8,499.34, which was its lowest intraday level since March.

The broader Topix index slipped 1.8 percent to 743.58.

The decline in the Nikkei was, however, more moderate than the Wall Street, which slid 3 percent for its worst drop in a month after the Fed's announcement, with selling accelerating as volume spiked in the last hour of trading.

The Fed said there were significant risks to an already weak U.S. economy, including strains on global financial markets, even as it launched a new plan to lower long-term borrowing costs and bolster the battered housing market.

The U.S. central bank said it would sell $400 billion of short-term Treasury bonds to buy the same amount of longer-term U.S. government debt.

Market players say attractive valuations are supporting the Tokyo market. The Nikkei has lost more than 15 percent since early July, when it last traded above 10,000 while the Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost about 13 percent in the same period.

But some strategists said selling could intensify after Sept. 27, which is the last day for investors to buy many Japanese stocks and still get dividends on them for the April-September half year.

"Once the dividend-buying factor is no longer supporting the market next week, we could see a tough situation, and the Nikkei could break below 8,500," said Fumiyuki Nakanishi, strategist at SMBC Friend Securities.

Shares of Softbank Corp , which has long been the sole provider of Apple Inc's iPhone in Japan, plunged 11.5 percent to 2,302 yen, after earlier touching a year low of 2,295 yen, on a report that rival KDDI Corp will start selling the iPhone 5 in November.

KDDI initially rose, but then gains unravelled and its shares fell 1.1 percent to 622,000 yen. Softbank and KDDI were the heaviest-traded shares by turnover.

Financial shares fell after a slide in their U.S. counterparts, after Moody's Investors Service lowered debt ratings for Bank of America Corp , Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo & Co on Wednesday, saying the U.S. government is getting less comfortable with bailing out large troubled lenders.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group , the fifth-most traded issue by turnover, fell 2.0 percent to 2,086 yen, while Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shed 1.5 percent to 331 yen. Nomura Holdings lost 4.4 percent to 283 yen.

Volume was slightly below recent daily averages, with about 1.37 billion shares trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board. That suggests full-day volume will fall short of last week's average of 1.75 billion shares, and could be closer to Wednesday's volume of about 1.44 billion shares.

(Additional reporting by Natalia Konstantinovskaya; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)