TOKYO, Sept 22 The Nikkei stock average lost more than 2 percent on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve said there were significant downside risks to the U.S. economy, while Softbank Corp plunged on a report it would lose exclusive rights to sell the iPhone.

The Nikkei ended down 2.1 percent at 8,560.26. The broader Topix index slipped 1.7 percent to 744.54. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)