Nikkei set to drop below 8,500

(Adds Kirin to stocks to watch)
TOKYO, Sept 26 The Nikkei average is likely to
fall on Monday, as it plays catch up with Wall Street losses
after a three-day weekend, but the decline is likely to be
limited by bargain-hunting ahead of a deadline to receive
dividends.
The benchmark will likely break below its Sept. 14 low of
8,499.34, which was its lowest intraday level since March 15's
8,227.63 hit in the wake of the March 11 earthquake.
Nikkei futures in Chicago ended at 8,445, down 45 points
from their Osaka JNIc1 close of 8,490.
"We will likely see a break of 8,500 because the CME closed
below that level, but we probably won't see a sharp sell-off
because U.S. stocks stabilized at the end of the week," said
Yumi Nishimura, senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.
Wall Street finished higher Friday, though still suffered
steep weekly losses which helped push down the S&P 500 index 6.6
percent for the week.
Analysts said the Nikkei is expected to trade between 8,450
and 8,550 on Monday.
Orders for Japanese stocks placed through nine foreign
securities houses before the start of trade on Thursday
indicated brokers were set for modest net buying of 1.5 million
shares, with buy orders totalling 21.4 million and sell orders
19.9 million.
The Nikkei could come under more selling pressure later this
week.
Some strategists said selling could intensify after Sept.
27, which is the last day for investors to buy many Japanese
stocks and still get dividends on them for the April-September
half year. Dividend-related buying has been providing some
support, but it will evaporate once that deadline passes.
On Thursday, the Nikkei ended down 2.1 percent at
8,560.26, losing 3.4 percent in a holiday-shortened week. It was
trading below its 25-day moving average of 8,756.
The broader Topix index slipped 1.7 percent to
744.54 on Thursday.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2316 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1136.43 0.61% 6.870
USD/JPY 76.59 0.14% 0.110
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.83 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1641.39 -0.94% -15.640
US CRUDE CLc1 80.65 1.00% 0.800
DOW JONES 10771.48 0.35% 37.65
-------------------------------------------------------------
STOCKS TO WATCH
-- Kirin
Kirin Holdings Co is likely to bid for the remaining 49.55
percent stake of Schincariol, to end a family feud within the
Brazilian brewer, Valor Economico newspaper said on Friday.
Alexandre and Adriano Schincariol agreed to sell their 50.45
percent stake to Kirin in August for 3.95 billion reais ($2.6
billion). But their cousins filed a suit to halt that deal
claiming they had a right of first refusal for that stake.
Kirin may buy the cousins' 49.55 percent stake as much as 3.9
billion reais ($2 billion) to resolve the dispute, Valor
reported.
-- Suzuki Motor Corp
Suzuki gave Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) until the end of the
month to publicly retract a claim the Japanese car maker had
violated their contract, stepping up a war of words as it tries
to break off equity ties with its estranged partner.
-- Panasonic
Panasonic Corp is aiming for its new comprehensive
environmental solutions business to bring in sales of more than
300 billion yen ($3.93 billion) in fiscal 2015, about three
times the current figure.
-- Aeon Co
Aeon Bank, a unit of Aeon Co, is in final talks to buy
failed Incubator Bank of Japan in a deal likely valued at
several billion yen, The Nikkei business daily reported.
-- Nomura Research Institute
Nomura Research Institute Ltd.'s first-half group operating
profit may rise for the first time in four years, though
sluggish sales of computer systems may hit revenue, the Nikkei
business daily reported.
-- Isuzu Motors
Isuzu Motors Ltd will develop large trucks with its Chinese
partner Qingling Motors (Group) Co Ltd , the Nikkei
business daily reported.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)