Nikkei falls to fresh six-month low

* Nikkei trading well below 25-day moving average

* Investors monitor Greek situation

* Trading companies slip after crude futures fall

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a six-month intraday low on Monday as it caught up with Wall Street losses after a three-day weekend, and as investors worried about Greece's ongoing debt woes and the possibility of default.

Bankers attending a weekend conference on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund/World Bank sessions in Washington were bracing for a Greek default, hoping that Europe can prevent the impact from spreading to other euro-zone countries.

But with Greece's woes likely to drag on, short-term rebounds are possible, making investors cautious about testing the downside too far.

"It's possible that U.S. and European stocks could stage a rebound later this week, which will prevent investors from pushing the downside. It's difficult to sell too far in such a market," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

The Nikkei fell 1.5 percent to 8,427.69, well below its 25-day moving average of 8,735, suggesting it could be oversold.

It fell as low as 8,374.85, breaking below its Sept. 14 low of 8,499.34, which had been its lowest intraday level since March 15's 8,227.63 hit in the wake of the March 11 earthquake.

The broader Topix index slipped 1.7 percent, falling to 731.40.

Wall Street finished higher Friday, though still suffered steep weekly losses which helped push down the S&P 500 index 6.6 percent for the week.

The Nikkei could come under more selling pressure later this week, as Tuesday is the last day for investors to buy many Japanese stocks and still get dividends on them for the April-September half year.

Dividend-related buying has been providing some support, but it will evaporate once that deadline passes, strategists said.

Trading company shares were sold off Monday after crude oil futures fell to six-week lows on Friday, as fresh concerns about the euro zone added to the economic gloom that knocked as much as 9 percent off prices last week.

Itochu Corp fell 5.6 percent to 759 yen, Mitsui & Co Ltd shed 4.9 percent to 1,184 yen, Marubeni Corp slipped 5.4 percent to 442 yen, and Mitsubishi Corp lost 6.9 percent to 1,582 yen.