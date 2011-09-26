Nikkei falls to fresh six-month low

* Nikkei trading well below 25-day moving average
* Investors monitor Greek situation
* Trading companies slip after crude futures fall
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
to a six-month intraday low on Monday as it caught up with Wall
Street losses after a three-day weekend, and as investors
worried about Greece's ongoing debt woes and the possibility of
default.
Bankers attending a weekend conference on the sidelines of
the International Monetary Fund/World Bank sessions in
Washington were bracing for a Greek default, hoping that Europe
can prevent the impact from spreading to other euro-zone
countries.
But with Greece's woes likely to drag on, short-term
rebounds are possible, making investors cautious about testing
the downside too far.
"It's possible that U.S. and European stocks could stage a
rebound later this week, which will prevent investors from
pushing the downside. It's difficult to sell too far in such a
market," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities.
The Nikkei fell 1.5 percent to 8,427.69, well below
its 25-day moving average of 8,735, suggesting it could be
oversold.
It fell as low as 8,374.85, breaking below its Sept. 14 low
of 8,499.34, which had been its lowest intraday level since
March 15's 8,227.63 hit in the wake of the March 11 earthquake.
The broader Topix index slipped 1.7 percent, falling
to 731.40.
Wall Street finished higher Friday, though still suffered
steep weekly losses which helped push down the S&P 500 index 6.6
percent for the week.
The Nikkei could come under more selling pressure later this
week, as Tuesday is the last day for investors to buy many
Japanese stocks and still get dividends on them for the
April-September half year.
Dividend-related buying has been providing some support, but
it will evaporate once that deadline passes, strategists said.
Trading company shares were sold off Monday after crude oil
futures fell to six-week lows on Friday, as fresh concerns about
the euro zone added to the economic gloom that knocked as much
as 9 percent off prices last week.
Itochu Corp fell 5.6 percent to 759 yen, Mitsui &
Co Ltd shed 4.9 percent to 1,184 yen, Marubeni Corp
slipped 5.4 percent to 442 yen, and Mitsubishi Corp
lost 6.9 percent to 1,582 yen.