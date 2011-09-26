版本:
Nikkei falls to 6-month low amid Greece worries

 * Nikkei trading well below 25-day moving average
 * Investors monitor Greek situation
 * Trading companies slip after crude futures fall

 By Lisa Twaronite	
 TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's Nikkei share average fell
1.7 percent to a six-month  low on Monday as it caught up with
Wall Street losses after a three-day weekend, and amid declines
for other risk assets on worries about a Greek default.	
 Trading companies bore the brunt of the sell-off after crude
oil futures fell to six-week troughs on Friday but the overall
market got some support from dividend-related buying. Tuesday is
the last day for investors to buy many Japanese stocks and still
get dividends on them for the April-September half year. 	
 Bankers attending a weekend conference on the sidelines of
the International Monetary Fund/World Bank sessions in
Washington were bracing for a Greek default, hoping that Europe
can prevent the impact from spreading to other euro-zone
countries. 	
 German Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Asmussen said on Sunday
in Washington that Greece will probably have to wait beyond a
key meeting early next month for a decision on an urgently
needed bailout payment from its European partners and the IMF.
 	
 The Nikkei fell 140 points to 8,419.36 by the midday
break, breaking below its Sept. 14 low of 8,499.34, which had
been its lowest intraday level since March 15's 8,227.63 hit in
the wake of the March 11 earthquake.?At one point, it fell as
low as 8,374.85.	
 The broader Topix index slipped 1.8 percent, falling
to 731.01.	
 Other risk assets were also hit, with the euro dropping
sharply on Monday, edging towards an eight month trough hit last
week, while emerging economy currencies, like the Korean won
 suffered substantial losses.	
 With discussion about Greece's debt situation likely to drag
on for at least a few more weeks, short-term market rebounds are
possible, making investors cautious about testing the downside
too far.	
 "It's possible that U.S. and European stocks could stage a
rebound later this week, which will prevent investors from
pushing the downside. It's difficult to sell too far in such a
market," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities.	
 The Nikkei is trading well below its 25-day moving average
of 8,735, suggesting it could be oversold. 	
 Wall Street managed a rebound on Friday, though it still
suffered steep weekly losses which helped push down the S&P 500
index 6.6 percent for the week.  	
 Among trading companies, Mitsui & Co Ltd tumbled 
5.3 percent to 1,179 yen and Mitsubishi Corp lost 7.4
percent to 1,575 yen.	
 Fanuc Corp slipped 3.4 percent to 10,460 yen and was the
third-heaviest traded share by turnover, as investors feared
that a slowdown in global growth would hit corporate capital
expenditure and cut in to demand for the products of the
industrial robot maker.	
 Volume was relatively heavy compared to recent sessions,
with 926 million shares changing hands on the Tokyo Stock
Exchange's main board. That suggests daily volume will surpass
the average daily volume of the five previous trading sessions
of 1.63 billion shares. 	
	
 (Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

