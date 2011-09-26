Nikkei heads for 2-yr closing low on Greece worries

* Nikkei trading well below 25-day moving average

* Benchmark on track for lowest close since April 2009

* Investors monitor Greek situation

* Trading companies plunge after crude futures fall

By Lisa Twaronite

TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's Nikkei share average was set to mark its lowest close since April 2009 on Monday as it caught up with Wall Street losses after a three-day weekend, and as it fell in line with other risk assets on worries about a Greek default.

Trading companies bore the brunt of the sell-off after crude oil futures fell to six-week troughs on Friday and prices of copper and some other key base metals skidded on concerns about global growth.

Fears of a Greek default were investors' main focus, as bankers at conference on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund/World Bank sessions in Washington braced for a worst-case scenario and hoped that Europe can prevent the impact from spreading to other euro-zone countries.

German Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Asmussen said on Sunday in Washington that Greece will probably have to wait beyond a key meeting early next month for a decision on an urgently needed bailout payment from its European partners and the IMF.

The Nikkei was down 1.9 percent at 8,398.98 in late trade, breaking below its Sept. 14 low of 8,499.34, which had been its lowest intraday level since March 15's 8,227.63 hit in the wake of the March 11 earthquake. At one point, it fell as low as 8,372.99.

"Depending on how the Greek situation progresses, the Nikkei could fall below the March 15 low in the first 10 days of October," said Takashi Ushio, head of the investment strategy division at Marusan Securities Co.

The benchmark was on track to mark its lowest close since 8,351.91 hit on April 1, 2009.

The broader Topix index slid 1.9 percent to 730.58.

Other risk assets were hit, while emerging economy currencies, like the Korean won , suffered substantial losses. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell 2.6 percent to 362.14.

The euro also dropped sharply on Monday, hitting a fresh 10-year low against its Japanese counterpart, below 102.21 yen, before recovering.

With discussion about Greece's debt situation likely to drag on for at least a few more weeks, short-term market rebounds are possible, making investors cautious about testing the downside too far.

U.S., EUROPEAN STOCKS

The Nikkei is trading well below its 25-day moving average of 8,735, suggesting it could be oversold.

The overall market got some support from dividend-related buying. Tuesday is the last day for investors to buy many Japanese stocks and still get dividends on them for the April-September half year.

"It's possible that U.S. and European stocks could stage a rebound later this week, which will prevent investors from pushing the downside. It's difficult to sell too far in such a market," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

Wall Street managed a rebound on Friday, though it still suffered steep weekly losses that pushed down the S&P 500 index 6.6 percent for the week.

Among trading companies, Mitsui & Co Ltd tumbled 6.3 percent to 1,167 yen and Mitsubishi Corp , the second-heaviest traded share by turnover, lost 8 percent to 1,564 yen.

Fanuc Corp lost 3.3 percent to 10,460 yen and was the fifth-heaviest traded share by turnover, as investors feared that a slowdown in global growth would hit corporate capital expenditure and cut into demand for the products of the industrial robot maker.

Shares of Nippon Electric Glass , which makes glass used in LCDs, plunged 12 percent to their lowest level since March 2009 after the company gave a weak profit forecast for the April-September first half, citing an ongoing slump in flat panel sales.

KDDI Corp , whose shares rose more than 20 percent since mid-August on speculation it would be selling the iPhone, did not comment about the iPhone on Monday at an event to showcase its new products. Its shares were down 8.5 percent at 571,000 yen.

KDDI is hammering out a deal with Apple, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday, which would end Softbank Corp's reign as Apple's sole iPhone vendor in Japan.

Softbank sank 5.1 percent to 2,165 yen.

Volume was heavier than in recent sessions, with 1.7 billion shares changing hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board. That already surpassed the average daily volume of the five previous trading sessions of 1.63 billion shares. (Editing by Chris Gallagher)