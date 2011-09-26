版本:
Nikkei heads for 2-yr closing low on Greece worries

 * Nikkei trading well below 25-day moving average
 * Benchmark on track for lowest close since April 2009
 * Investors monitor Greek situation
 * Trading companies plunge after crude futures fall

 By Lisa Twaronite	
 TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's Nikkei share average was
set to mark its lowest close since April 2009 on Monday as it
caught up with Wall Street losses after a three-day weekend, and
as it fell in line with other risk assets on worries about a
Greek default.	
 Trading companies bore the brunt of the sell-off after crude
oil futures fell to six-week troughs on Friday and prices of
copper and some other key base metals skidded on concerns about
global growth.	
 Fears of a Greek default were investors' main focus, as
bankers at conference on the sidelines of the International
Monetary Fund/World Bank sessions in Washington braced for a
worst-case scenario and hoped that Europe can prevent the impact
from spreading to other euro-zone countries. 	
 German Deputy Finance Minister Joerg Asmussen said on Sunday
in Washington that Greece will probably have to wait beyond a
key meeting early next month for a decision on an urgently
needed bailout payment from its European partners and the IMF.
 	
 The Nikkei was down 1.9 percent at 8,398.98 in late
trade, breaking below its Sept. 14 low of 8,499.34, which had
been its lowest intraday level since March 15's 8,227.63 hit in
the wake of the March 11 earthquake. At one point, it fell as
low as 8,372.99.	
 "Depending on how the Greek situation progresses, the Nikkei
could fall below the March 15 low in the first 10 days of
October," said Takashi Ushio, head of the investment strategy
division at Marusan Securities Co.	
 The benchmark was on track to mark its lowest close since
8,351.91 hit on April 1, 2009.	
 The broader Topix index slid 1.9 percent to 730.58.	
 Other risk assets were hit, while emerging economy
currencies, like the Korean won , suffered substantial
losses. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside
Japan fell 2.6 percent to 362.14.	
 The euro also dropped sharply on Monday, hitting a fresh
10-year low against its Japanese counterpart, below 102.21 yen,
before recovering. 	
 With discussion about Greece's debt situation likely to drag
on for at least a few more weeks, short-term market rebounds are
possible, making investors cautious about testing the downside
too far.	
 	

 U.S., EUROPEAN STOCKS	
 The Nikkei is trading well below its 25-day moving average
of 8,735, suggesting it could be oversold. 	
 The overall market got some support from dividend-related
buying. Tuesday is the last day for investors to buy many
Japanese stocks and still get dividends on them for the
April-September half year. 	
 "It's possible that U.S. and European stocks could stage a
rebound later this week, which will prevent investors from
pushing the downside. It's difficult to sell too far in such a
market," said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho
Securities.	
 Wall Street managed a rebound on Friday, though it still
suffered steep weekly losses that pushed down the S&P 500 index
6.6 percent for the week. 	
 Among trading companies, Mitsui & Co Ltd tumbled 
6.3 percent to 1,167 yen and Mitsubishi Corp , the
second-heaviest traded share by turnover, lost 8 percent to
1,564 yen.	
 Fanuc Corp lost 3.3 percent to 10,460 yen and was
the fifth-heaviest traded share by turnover, as investors feared
that a slowdown in global growth would hit corporate capital
expenditure and cut into demand for the products of the
industrial robot maker.	
 Shares of Nippon Electric Glass , which makes glass
used in LCDs,  plunged 12 percent to their lowest level since
March 2009 after the company gave a weak profit forecast for the
April-September first half, citing an ongoing slump in flat
panel sales. 	
 KDDI Corp , whose shares rose more than 20 percent
since mid-August on speculation it would be selling the iPhone,
did not comment about the iPhone on Monday at an event to
showcase its new products. Its shares were down 8.5 percent at
571,000 yen.	
 KDDI is hammering out a deal with Apple, a source familiar
with the matter said on Thursday, which would end Softbank
Corp's reign as Apple's sole iPhone vendor in Japan.
 	
 Softbank sank 5.1 percent to 2,165 yen.	
 Volume was heavier than in recent sessions, with 1.7 billion
shares changing hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board.
That already surpassed the average daily volume of the five
previous trading sessions of 1.63 billion shares.	
	
 (Editing by Chris Gallagher)

