版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 26日 星期一 14:04 BJT

Nikkei ends at 2 1/2-yr low on Greece worries

 TOKYO, Sept 26 Japan's Nikkei share average
marked its lowest close since April 2009 on Monday as it caught
up with Wall Street losses after a three-day weekend, falling in
line with other risk assets on worries about a Greek debt
default.    	
 The Nikkei finished down 2.2 percent at 8,374.13,
its lowest close since 8,351.91 hit on April 1, 2009.	
 The broader Topix index slid 2.1 percent to 728.85.	
	
 (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐