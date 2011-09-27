版本:
Nikkei rises on hopes for euro-zone plan

TOKYO, Sept 27 The Nikkei average rose on Tuesday as risk assets got a lift from a report that a plan to contain Europe's sovereign debt contagion is in the works.

The Nikkei added 1.4 percent to 8,488.03. The broader Topix index rose 1.3 percent to 738.03. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)

