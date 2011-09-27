Nikkei rises nearly 2 pct on hopes for euro-zone plan

* Benchmark retakes 8,500 but below 25-day moving average
* Dividend-related buying provides support
* Bank shares rise after report of European debt plan
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 27 The Nikkei average climbed nearly
2 percent on Tuesday from the previous day's two-and-half year
closing low, rising in tandem with other risk assets on hopes
that a European debt plan is in the works and supported by
dividend-related buying.
Tuesday is the last day for investors to buy many Japanese
stocks and still get dividends on them for the April-September
half year.
"Those who have doubts that stock prices will rise much
further have little buying incentive, but most stocks are still
paying dividends and that appeals to many investors," said
Kenichi Hirano, operating officer at Tachibana Securities.
Asian stock m arkets followed Wall
Street higher after CNBC television reported that a
detailed plan was in the works to leverage the fund up to
eight-fold and to use the European
Investment Bank to issue bonds and buy up sovereign debt of
troubled countries via the E uropean Central bank.
ECB officials said euro zone officials were
working to magnify the firepower of the region's rescue fund but
policymakers' mixed messages on the size of
the fund a nd the role of the ECB underscored
the difficulties the 17 euro-zone nations
have in reaching a
consensus.
[ID: nLDE78P01H ]
An EU official in Brussels involved in crisis
resolution dismissed the CNBC report as "just bizarre." The
official said talks are in the early stages and those with the
EIB involve infrastructure projects.
The Nikkei added 1.8 percent to 8,524.56 by the
midday break, gaining after two losing sessions and retaking the
8,500 level it surrendered on Monday. It remains well below its
25-day moving average of 8,725.
The broader Topix index rose 1.6 percent to 740.55.
"Relief about the possibility that there might be a solution
to Europe's debt problems is boosting sentiment today and the
Nikkei regained the 8,500 level, but it needs to sustain its
gains above this level for investors to gain confidence," said
Toshiyuki Kanayama, market analyst at Monex Inc.
Shares of major banks rose on hopes that the plan would take
shape and prevent Europe's debt crisis from spreading to the
global financial system.
Mizuho Financial Group added 1.8 percent to 113
yen, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 3.0 percent to
339 yen and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group was up 2.7
percent at 2,134 yen.
Engineering firm JGC Corp jumped 4.5 percent to
1,956 yen, bouncing off a 6-month low, after brokerage CLSA
upgraded the stock to a "buy" from "outperform" on expectations
that the company will beat its own order and profit forecasts
from the year ending March 2012.
Volume was lighter than in recent sessions, with 769 million
shares changing hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board.
That was on track to come in under Monday's volume of 2.1
billion shares.
(Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)